The Louisiana School Boards Association recently dissented from its national organization’s position that parents groups protesting critial race theory and mask policies in public schools were tantamount to “domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”
The National School Boards Association sent a Sept. 29 letter to President Joe Biden asking the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate parents groups for disrupting School Board meetings across the country.
As reported by The Ouachita Citizen, Monroe City School Board member Bill Willson opposed the NSBA’s letter as an “unconstitutional” attack on parents groups and their right to speak freely in open meetings.
The LSBA’s letter last week echoed many of Willson’s remarks, including the objection that any threats made by individual parents at School Board meetings should be immediately investigated by local law enforcement.
That did not mean parents groups were a threat, Willson and the LSBA argued.
“The LSBA does not agree with NSBA’s action,” stated the LSBA. “Our concern is that NSBA’s request and description of events is not a universal occurrence at all school boards, it fails to align with the standards of good governance, and it discourages active participation in the governance process.”
The LSBA as well as 10 other similar state lobbies have objected to the NSBA’s position.
On Oct. 14, Willson commended the LSBA for publicly voicing dissent to the NSBA’s letter. According to Willson, he petitioned the LSBA to distance itself from the NSBA’s position.
“Please let this serve as evidence that your voice does matter and that it is protected by our Constitution and the First Amendment,” Willson said.
In its statement last week, the LSBA said it would evaluate its ties to the NSBA and whether it would continue paying dues to the national organization.
“The LSBA has long been a member of the NSBA but has not yet paid membership dues for the 2021-2022 year,” stated the LSBA. “The LSBA team will meet with its Board of Directors to determine how to best address this situation and reevaluate the benefits of continued membership in the NSBA.”
As previously reported, most of the sources cited by the NSBA’s letter pertained to School Board meetings across the country where board meetings were unable to continue because of the number of protesters or because of people causing disruptions at the board meetings: “Protesters disrupt Poway Unified board meeting, cause its adjournment” in The Poway News Chieftain; “Sarasota school board may limit public input after some meetings get disorderly” in the Sarasota Herald-Tribune; “Anti-mask crowd disrupts Gwinnett school board meeting” in The Atlanta Journal Constitution; “School board meeting turns contentious over COVID-19 policies” in the Las Vegas Review-Journal; “Norfolk school officials, police monitoring threats made toward Norview schools” on www.wavy.com; “Mendon man arrested following disruption at Unity School board meeting” on WGEM; “Gov. Roy Cooper addresses ‘threats, bullying, intimidation’ at school board meetings over mask requirements on WBTV-Charlotte; and more.
