The West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) requested assistance from Louisiana State Police with a hostage situation on Chickasaw Loop, just north of Oak Grove on Aug. 16 around 8 p.m.
Troopers, LSP Investigators and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene to assist. The preliminary investigation revealed that deputies were contacted by an individual stating he was being held against his will and that the person responsible was 42-year-old Ryan Everett. The WCSO was able to make phone contact with Everett and begin negotiations. After several minutes of negotiations, deputies were unable to get Everett to surrender.
LSP personnel arrived on the scene and resumed negotiations. Troopers were able to gain a vantage point into the residence. They observed the victim and were able to determine that his hands were restrained behind his back.
Troopers also observed Everett striking the victim with a handgun and refusing to let him exit. Fearing for the life of the victim, a shot was fired at Everett that struck him in the back causing non-life threatening injuries.
At that time, the hostage was able to escape and exit the residence. After several hours of negotiations, Everett exited the trailer and was taken into custody. The victim and Everett were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Later, Everett was released from the hospital and booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail. He was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Louisiana State Police is the lead investigative agency. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.