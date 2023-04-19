All but two executive employees working for Lumen Technologies, the telecommunications company formerly known as CenturyLink, have withdrawn from Monroe where the Fortune 500 company is headquartered, The Ouachita Citizen has learned.
Lumen’s workforce in Louisiana also has dropped by at least some 800 since 2020.
As first reported by the newspaper last week, Lumen recently informed employees it planned to reduce its footprint in Monroe by consolidating office space at its headquarters on U.S. Hwy 165. The company’s headquarters include the Technology Center for Excellence—a 300,000-square foot facility—as well as the company’s former corporate offices.
Lumen did not respond to this newspaper’s request for comment last week until after The Ouachita Citizen published a news report about the company’s plans to consolidate and downsize.
“Lumen people are staying in Monroe,” wrote Tracey Conway, Lumen’s digital media lead. “We’re dedicated to remaining in and serving the Monroe community like we have for years. With our flexible approach to workspace, our facility is simply too big. Only 9 percent of Monroe employees use the campus two days a week or more. We’re consolidating to one building and searching for an organization that will use the additional space to bring even more positive momentum in Monroe. This will take time and we’ll keep you updated.”
In its statement, Lumen did not disclose whether it would be selling any of its properties in Monroe.
Stacey Goff, executive vice president and general counsel for Lumen, also did not specify whether Lumen planned to sell any of its properties.
“Once we get consolidated into the real estate footprint, we are going to be looking for productive uses of that building,” Goff said. “What that looks like, we don’t know. But we’ll certainly figure that out.”
Goff spoke to The Ouachita Citizen last week during an interview also including Mark Molzen, Lumen’s global issues director.
When asked how many Lumen employees were assigned to the company’s Monroe campus, Goff said, “I don’t know the exact number. We have around 1,000 employees in Louisiana, almost all of those are in Monroe.”
Before rebranding as Lumen Technologies, the company then known as CenturyLink opened its Technology Center for Excellence in 2015, projecting to employ some 2,600 people in the Monroe area. By late 2020, after merging with Level 3 Communications, the newly rebranded Lumen Technologies employed some 1,800 people in Louisiana, most of those in Monroe.
In 2019, CenturyLink struck an agreement with the state of Louisiana, through which the company receives an incentives package to keep its corporate headquarters in the state until 2025 and meet certain thresholds in company payroll performance.
Louisiana Economic Development officials say there are no formal legal proceedings involving LED and Lumen concerning the company’s compliance with incentives benchmarks.
When asked how many executive employees with Lumen were assigned to the company’s headquarters in Monroe, Goff said, “Myself and Maxine Moreau work in and out of Monroe.”
Moreau is president of Lumen’s Mass Markets division.
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis continued to voice support for retaining Lumen employees in Monroe, according to his spokesperson, Michelli Martin.
In an interview with KNOE8 News on April 14, Goff suggested The Ouachita Citizen’s story was incorrect.
“One of the things I think that story got wrong was it created the impression that what we were announcing here had something to do with reduction of head count and that’s just not true at all,” Goff told KNOE8 News.
During his interview with The Ouachita Citizen, Goff struck a different note.
“I want to be really, really clear,” Goff began, “It was not necessarily wrong, but some people got the wrong impression.”
Goff explained that Lumen chief financial officer Chris Stansbury’s notice that the company was “rethinking our real estate footprint” was simply a real estate announcement.
“This is the same thing we’ve done in other markets,” Goff said. “This has nothing to do with any head count effect. This is not about reducing our workforce but reducing our real estate footprint.”
