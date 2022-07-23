Monroe police arrested a man on suspicion of armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder last week, along with a 17-year-old juvenile on weapons charges.
Man arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, armed robbery
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- The Morning Drive releases Ouachita's Legends of the Fall
- 2021 Mr. Football stats inflated in postseason award discussions
- St. Frederick's highly decorated Marsala signs with Baton Rouge CC
- IMPACT PLAYER: River Oaks Skipper looks to be integral part of Mustangs rebuild
- IMPACT PLAYER: Richwood's Butler ready to show what he can do
- IMPACT PLAYER: Wossman's Woods uses speed to get on college radar
- Monroe man arrested for allegedly selling marijuana, Ecstasy out of his business
- Cobb feels at home with Diamond Dogs
- LWF commission ignores concerns, approves NOI
- The Morning Drive unveils Neville Elite 11
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- By Victor Skinner | The Center Square
A Louisiana abortion clinic plans to resume abortions last week after a state judge who took… Read more
The state Department of Health (LDH) has launched the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This … Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a man on suspicion of armed robbery and attempted second-degree murde… Read more
Qualifying for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary election ended last week. Read more
- By Victor Skinner | The CenterSquare
A judge has ruled that state Department of Insurance (LDI) Commissioner Jim Donelon abused h… Read more
- By Victor Skinner The CenterSquare
Louisiana legislative leaders have officially called off a veto override session for 2022, l… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
“The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake” continued what some have called an impossible task b… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week on suspicion of selling marijuana and Ecstasy … Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Johnny Woods has next-level speed. And the coaches have started to notice. Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita Christian boys track and field team rewrote the record book at last year’s stat… Read more
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced that it is postponing action on the Ivory-b… Read more
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has reported three new cases of monkeypox infection… Read more
Qualifying for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary election is set to be held from Wednesd… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman last week for allegedly attempting to steal some $2,17… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
One of St. Frederick's most decorated athletes of all time, Thomas Marsala, signed to play b… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe Chamber of Commerce and West Monroe-West Ouachita (WMWO) Chamber of Commerce are … Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The West Monroe Board of Aldermen moved forward this week with hiring managers for the new s… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Bob and Sandy Sale have spent decades helping people preserve their memories. As the owners … Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Sterlington Town Councilman Matt Talbert announced last week his candidacy for mayor of Ster… Read more
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe residents under the North Monroe Water System (NMWS) will receive water from a differ… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.