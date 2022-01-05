Man dies in ATV-train accident Jan 5, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatality that occurred last week north of Stubbs-Vinson Road in Monroe that left one man dead.Around 7 a.m. on Dec. 30, deputies responded to an accident involving a Union Pacific train striking an ATV on the track. The operator and sole rider of the ATV, Bryan Scott Abercrombie, was found deceased at the scene.The investigation into the accident is ongoing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Atv Bryan Scott Abercrombie Fatality Transports Railway Accident Deputy Investigation Dead Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMARTIN: Ranking the Top 10 High School Football Games from 2021Neville boys pass test with victory over West MonroeRiver Oaks records upset victory against Sterlington2021 All-Parish Football TeamLady Wildcats win anticipated battle against BastropOuachita takes down defending state champs Madison PrepOCS lands 3 on Class 1A All-State TeamHogg seeks leniency in Treasure Island killingSt. Frederick pulls away from Jena in Sidney SmithObituaries published December 29, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. READ MORE Warriors find way to win in double overtime By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com Derek Lopez wasn’t kidding when he called his St. Frederick Warrior boys basketball team, “y… Read more Mathis seeking second straight championship with Alabama Joey Martin Growing up in Wisner, Phidarian Mathis never dreamed of being a permanent team captain on a … Read more Masks optional as school resumes The local public school systems resumed classroom instruction this week under revised COVID-… Read more Colleagues, friends remember Ensminger’s honesty, integrity By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com John Clifford Ensminger Sr., who gained distinction as a longtime state legislator and State… Read more +2 Mitchell draws opponent in West Monroe mayor’s race By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com Christian missionary and local businessman Don Nance says he will be a candidate for the may… Read more ‘Nunsense’ opens at Strauss on Jan. 14 The musical comedy, “Nunsense,” opens at Strauss Theatre Center on Lamy Lane in Monroe on Ja… Read more +2 Southern spirits quickened in West Monroe author’s novel By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com West Monroe author Remy Wilkins’ new novel, “Hush Hush,” opens with the declaration that riv… Read more Doughty blocks Head Start vaccine, mask mandate By Jon Styf The Center Square A federal judge in Louisiana has blocked President Joe Biden administration’s vaccine and ma… Read more +4 La. struggles to solve murders as homicide rates rise By Lara Nicholson, Zane Piontek, Brea Rougeau and Jada Hemsley LSU Manship News Service BATON ROUGE — Chlanda Gibson was in her bed last April when she heard loud pops outside her window. Read more MPD arrests three juveniles on car burglary charges Monroe police arrested three juveniles on suspicion of burglary after authorities began inve… Read more WMPD receives $130,000 grant The West Monroe Police Department recently received a grant through the Louisiana Highway Sa… Read more Former Jonesboro fire chief, deputy charged with insurance fraud The former fire chief in Jonesboro as well as a Jackson Parish sheriff’s deputy were charged… Read more Obituaries published Jan. 5, 2022 Evelyn Newton Bilton Read more Arts Council opens nominations for ‘Art Educator of the Year’ The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council plans to celebrate art educators in the region by prese… Read more Man dies in ATV-train accident Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatality that occurred last week nort… Read more Man dies trying to save dog from house fire State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating the circumstances surrounding a lat… Read more Louisiana tax changes take effect in new year By William Patrick The Center Square Louisianans making more than $50,000 a year will pay a lower state income tax rate in 2022. Read more Jeremy Alford: Revolving door By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com Baton Rouge Rep. Ted James, a Democrat, is the latest member to exit the Louisiana Legislatu… Read more Jim Brown: Make Louisiana a protectorate? By Jim Brown http://www.jimbrownusa.com Hey, I have a good idea for a New Year’s resolution. Have you heard the cries that Louisiana… Read more Jeff Sadow: Fewer left to pull wagon By Jeff Sadow jeffsadowcolumn-HannaPub@yahoo.com Louisianans continue to pay unnecessarily for bad Medicaid decisions made by Democrat Pres. … Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.