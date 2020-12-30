State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies are investigating a mobile home fire in Eros that claimed the life of the disabled owner.
Around 5:15 a.m. on Dec. 27, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department responded to a call for a mobile home fire located in the 200 block of Lottie Lane in Eros.
Firefighters later located the body of a man in what is believed to have been a hallway. While official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy, the victim is believed to be the 63-year-old male homeowner.
Following an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire originated in one of the home’s bedrooms. While the official cause of this fire remains undetermined at this time, deputies cannot rule out potential electrical malfunction, the possibility of unsafe heating practices involving space heaters or unsafe smoking practices.
Witness statements indicate that there was a smoke alarm installed in the home last week, however, the victim did suffer from mobility issues. The SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life program partners with local fire departments and districts to provide FREE smoke alarm installations, at any time of the year, for families in need of assistance accessing the critical emergency-alert equipment.
In addition to having working smoke alarms, the SFM also emphasizes the importance of having planned and practiced escape routes for your home that include knowing two ways out of every room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.