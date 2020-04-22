State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies, in partnership with the Monroe Fire Department, are investigating a house fire involving one death.
Just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, the Monroe Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire in the 1100 block of Mississippi Street. Firefighters later discovered the body of what is believed to be a 35-year-old male resident of the home located in a second floor bedroom.
Official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office.
SFM deputies learned there were three occupants in the home at the time of the fire. Two individuals in their 50s reported that the victim informed them of the fire then went back upstairs toward the fire and never reemerged.
After an assessment of the scene, investigators determined the fire originated in the second floor bedroom where the deceased was located. The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time.
While this investigation is ongoing, State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning wants to remind residents to always “Get Out, Stay Out” when faced with a fire emergency.
“Nothing is worth losing your life over,” said Browning, “When faced with a fire, first and foremost, the goal is to escape safely. Don’t try to save belongings or attempt to put the fire out. The best tools for everyone in your family to get out safely is to have smoke alarms to alert everyone all at once and to have a practiced home escape plan so everyone has a known route to get out and can meet safely outside to call for help.”
