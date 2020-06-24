Louisiana State Police troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 2 east of Mer Rouge on June 21 that claimed the life of 28-year-old Trapper Munn of Oak Grove.
The crashed occurred some time before 4:30 p.m.
The initial investigation revealed a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Munn, was traveling westbound on La. Hwy 2. For reasons still under investigation, Munn drove his vehicle across the centerline into the eastbound travel lanes and struck the front of a 2019 Ford F-250.
Munn, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford, who was also properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state.
In 2020, Troop F Troopers have investigated 24 fatal crashes resulting in 25 deaths.
