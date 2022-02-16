Both chambers of the Louisiana Legislature have approved new districts for members that would maintain the current number of minority-majority districts, rejecting numerous proposals to expand minority representation.
The Senate approved Senate Bill 1, sponsored by President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, on a vote of 27-12 on Monday to establish 39 Senate districts.
The House approved House Bill 14, sponsored by Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, with a vote of 82-21 to draw the lower chamber’s 105 districts.
Black lawmakers and voting rights advocates in both chambers offered several proposals to increase the number of black-leaning districts, citing statistics from the 2020 census that showed the black population in Louisiana grew by 3.78% while the white population decreased 6.3% over the past decade.
The state’s black population accounts for 33.13% of the total, and the white population represents 57%. The northern part of the state lost residents and New Orleans gained voters.
SB 1 maintains the current 11 majority black districts, and HB 14 stays with 29 black-leaning districts.
Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, said he took a “member’s based approach” to crafting HB 14 that incorporated personal meetings with lawmakers, public feedback from a redistricting roadshow and criteria set in the law.
The biggest change from the current House map is a shift of House District 23 from north Louisiana to New Orleans, driven by population growth there.
Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, took issue with the House and the Governmental Affairs Committee that Stefanski chairs voting down alternative maps with increased minority representation, and she argued HB 14 fails to reflect the state’s changing demographic. “I believe you packed African Americans in districts where at all possible,” she said.
Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, introduced an amendment that would have unpacked House districts 1 through 6 in an attempt to increase minority representation, but the measure was defeated, 32-70, after several Republican members in the districts objected to the change.
Glover’s amendment was designed to reduce the high percentages of voting age populations of blacks and whites in the six districts in an effort to create a new minority seat, countering arguments from Republicans that diluting the minority population could result in fewer minority districts, rather than more.
In the Senate, Cortez thwarted similar efforts by noting that drawing more black-leaning districts would necessitate gerrymandering for political reasons, which is illegal under state and federal law.
The House and Senate maps now are in committees in opposite chambers but are not expected to receive major changes. The Legislature has until Sunday to approve the proposals before they head to Gov. John Bel Edwards for consideration. Edwards, a Democrat, would have 20 days to act on the measures.
Edwards declined to comment Monday on possible vetoes during a news conference, though he made it clear he believes “a third of the districts should be African American majority districts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.