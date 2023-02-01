Mardi Gras festivities are expected to take over Monroe and West Monroe over the next two weeks as the Krewe of Janus and Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere plan to host their parades this weekend and next weekend.
The Krewe de Riviere will kick off the celebration this weekend on Feb. 4 and the Krewe of Janus plans to follow the next weekend with its parade on Feb. 11.
According to Alana Cooper with Discover Monroe-West Monroe, a study in 2014 showed an economic impact of some $380,000 from local Mardi Gras activities, which is expected to be higher now.
“That was from when we just had Janus,” said Cooper, referring to the Krewe of Janus parade. “And that was a direct impact. Our occupancy usually runs from 61 percent to 78 percent. There’s definitely a positive economic impact. There’s shopping, restaurants and the overnight stays that come from the regional travel.”
The Krewe de Riviere is celebrating its third year and, according to Amanda Lyon with the Krewe, it has grown much faster than expected.
“We are doing it for the right reasons,” Lyon said. “We are huge on giving back, we are big into recycling beads. We have been told we have the best throws all along the route. We provide bags all along the route for our guests to catch beads and be sure to pick them up.”
The Krewe de Riviere’s celebration this weekend will have events from morning to night, starting with the children’s and pet parade at the Monroe RiverMarket at 10 a.m. Mardi Gras Madness, also at the RiverMarket, begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 8 p.m., while the Krewe’s parade is planned for 5 p.m.
Lyon said the Krewe spent all year planning for Mardi Gras.
“Mardi Gras is kind of like a political campaign process,” Lyon said. “The first day it’s over, you begin prepping for next year. To plan the best events for the parade we must get dates, themes, and information ready for the next year as soon as we can, so we can start booking bands, floats, king and queen nominations.
The Krewe de Riviere’s 2023 king and queen, Dejaneiro Davis and Sandy Bates, were elected by the community in December.
“I’m just so honored that I was chosen,” Bates said. “That’s huge, for the community to choose you. And I have just had the best time getting to know the Krewe de Riviere. The people I’ve met and the friendships I’ve made—They’re all such amazing, kind people.”
The parade is expected to feature more than 50 floats and several bands, including the Grambling Band which has not performed for a Monroe-West Monroe Mardi Gras parade in more than 20 years.
During the parade, Davis plans to throw an autographed football and whomever catches it will win dinner and a free stay at Louisiana State Park, provided by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and state Sen. Katrina Jackson.
Meanwhile, the Krewe of Janus is celebrating its 40th year. Its parade on Feb. 11 will include the children’s parade at Pecanland Mall, the pet parade at 1 p.m. on Trenton Street in West Monroe and the krewe’s parade at 6 p.m.
“We want to bring people from out of town in other states to come to the Mardi Gras parade, because of the economic impact,” said Lucy Holtzclaw, a Krewe captain. “They’re eating at our restaurants, staying in our hotels, and just being here for that weekend, that is huge for us.”
The Krewe of Janus also has its annual Mardi Gras gown exhibit currently on view at the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens in Monroe, which features gowns of past queens. The exhibit is on view until Feb. 25.
This year’s Krewe of Janus king and queen are Lee and Suzette Sawyer, who have been with the Krewe for eight years.
“We’re so busy right now visiting schools, nursing homes, different organizations and just sharing more with them about our parade,” Suzette Sawyer said. “We’ve had a couple of groups come to us, and we had the local foreign exchange students from all over world. Some of them have never been exposed to Mardi Gras, some come from countries that have Mardi Gras or Carnival, and that was really fun.”
