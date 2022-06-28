Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center free cancer screenings Jun 28, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Prevention on the Go program, in partnership with the State Department of Health, will host free colorectal cancer screenings in communities across Ouachita Parish.Early detection is key when it comes to cancer diagnosis and treatment, so residents are encouraged to take advantage of these free cancer screening opportunities.• June 29 | 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. — Chauvin Pointe Community Center, 325 Chauvin Pointe Drive in Monroe • June 29 | 1-2 p.m. — Frances Tower Community Center, 300 Harrison Street in Monroe • June 29 | 2:30-3:30 p.m. — McKeen Plaza Community Center, 1500 McKeen Plaza in MonroeFor more information or to make an appointment, call (318) 414-9758. 