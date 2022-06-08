Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, through the Prevention on the Go program, will host free breast and colorectal cancer screenings from 8 a.m.-1 p.m on June 10 at Home Hardware, 2004 S. Julia St. in Rayville.
Residents from across Richland Parish and surrounding communities are invited to take advantage of this free cancer screening opportunity.
All screenings are available to those who have not been screened for cancer in the past 12 months, but appointments are required for all screenings. If an abnormality is found, a nurse navigator will assist screening participants with next steps.
“At Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, we believe every community deserves access to preventive care and cancer screening services,” said Myra Gatling-Akers, Regional Manager for Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “We are proud to offer this event for residents of Rayville. We encourage everyone to come out and take advantage of this opportunity. Early detection is key when it comes to treating cancer – an early detection and diagnosis could save your life.”
The breast cancer screenings will be performed by a physician or nurse practitioner for women 18 and older. Mammograms will be available for women 40 and older who do not have a doctor and have not been screened in the past 12 months. Insurance will be billed for mammograms, but there will be no charge for women without insurance.
Take-home colorectal cancer screening kits will be distributed at colorectal cancer screening appointments. Men and women who have not been screened for colorectal cancer in the past 12 months are eligible. This does not replace a medical examination or other screening procedures.
Louisiana has one of the highest cancer mortality rates in the nation, and this is due to lack of access to care, delayed diagnosis and treatment, limited educational awareness and low utilization of preventative services. Through the Prevention on the Go program, the center has provided over 100,000 screenings resulting in nearly 800 cancers detected.
If you would like to make an appointment or learn more about these screenings, please call us at (318) 414-9758.
