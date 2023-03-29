Mary Keele, a founding member of the Antique Alley Merchants Association, died tragically in a fire that engulfed her home on Wood Street on March 13.
The 83-year-old antique enthusiast and businesswoman committed much of her life to downtown West Monroe in spite of people always asking when she would retire, according to Keele’s eldest daughter Lisa Spann.
“She didn’t want to retire,” Spann said. “She wanted to keep going. She loved doing the work she did.”
Keele owned the longest-existing store on Antique Alley, Potpourri de Tante Marie, which she moved from the first floor of her home to Trenton Street in 1985. She and other antique merchants such as Bob Chandler of Chandler Antiques formed the Antique Alley Merchants Association, revitalizing downtown West Monroe into the Antique Alley shopping network it is today.
“She was a major reason that [Antique Alley] was a success,” Chandler said. “She could come up with some ideas now, and no matter what happened, nothing rattled her.”
Chandler even nicknamed Keele “Mrs. Alley” when they worked together because of her dedication to Antique Alley and passion for finding quality pieces to sell.
“There were only a few women in the antique business back then and Mary was the best,” Chandler said.
Spann said her mother’s interest in antiques formed early in life as Keele spent much of her adolescence admiring the antique furniture in her grandparents’ home. As she grew older, Keele decorated her own house with vintage pieces before deciding to open Potpourri de Tante Marie.
“My great grandparents had all this antique stuff, and my mom always loved it,” Spann said. “She started her business off of the love of antique things.”
During its March 21 meeting, the West Monroe Board of Aldermen honored Keele’s legacy on Antique Alley as well as the public safety officials who responded to the emergency that took Keele’s life: West Monroe Police Department Detective Chad Grubbs, and West Monroe Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad Tucker, Capt. John Guiterrez and driver Dalton Dodds.
“Mary Keele was an integral part of the success of downtown West Monroe,” Mayor Staci Mitchell said. “Mrs. Keele served for almost 30 years on the Historic Preservation Commission serving the city and ensuring the Cotton Port Historic District was preserved and protected. Her sweet smile and kindness will be missed.”
Spann’s daughter was also present at the time of the fire. Grubbs caught her as she jumped from the second story of the home to escape the flames.
Grubbs said, as a detective, he normally does not go on patrol but the night of the fire he was responding to a another incident a couple of blocks away. He was the first officer to the scene because of his proximity to Keele’s home.
“I just happened to be out that night,” Grubbs said. “Mrs. Mary’s granddaughter made it out of a second story window onto an awning. I let her jump and tried to break her fall.”
According to Spann, Keele’s granddaughter was only able to make it out the window because Keele warned her of the fire that originated in the sun room before trying to get herself to safety.
“My mother’s last action in life was to make sure my daughter was safe,” Spann said. “There are not enough people like her in the world, I can’t emphasize that enough.”
