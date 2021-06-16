Chief Criminal Deputy Marc Mashaw of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has been selected to receive the Beyond the Badge “Heart of Law Enforcement” Award.
Mashaw was selected for assisting a homeless woman in need of food, clothing and shelter. He was presented the award on Tuesday at the awards luncheon in Baton Rouge.
In 2019, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a local volunteer asking for assistance with a homeless woman in our community. Mashaw asked where the person was and went himself to meet her, as the weather was cold and rainy and she had no means of shelter or support.
He provided her with money for a meal and made arrangements with a local shelter that provided clothing and allowed her stay temporarily while friends and family were contacted to assist her.
Mashaw reportedly showed compassion and kindness to a young lady that had reached the point she had no one to turn to or a way to communicate with anyone.
“Marc is an example of what we encourage all of our deputies to be, even when no one is looking. He was able to provide hope and encouragement on a cold and rainy day to a person who had no one to turn to,” said Sheriff Jay Russell. “His act of kindness inspires all of us to do whatever we can to help those in need.”
The award was to be presented in 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.
The mission of Beyond the Badge is to educate the public about ordinary law enforcement officers performing extraordinary acts of kindness in their communities.
Each year, Beyond the Badge selects law enforcement officers who have been nominated by their agencies or the public to receive the award in recognition of acts of kindness they performed during the previous calendar year.
