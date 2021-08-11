The Ouachita Parish School Board approved a COVID-19 operations manual this week, enforcing Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate in the face of objections from area residents who claimed wearing masks could harm students or thwart their ability to learn.
During most of its nearly three-hour meeting on Tuesday, the School Board entertained voices supporting and opposing the statewide mask mandate while Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies and officers with the West Monroe Police Department guarded doors and kept an eye on the crowd.
Outside the School Board’s Central Office on North 7th Street, protesters held signs and waited for an opportunity to enter the School Board’s meeting to state their position. Protesters included parents of students while individuals associated with the Facebook group, Ouachita ParentsChoiceLA, protested the mask mandate with signs saying, “Unmask my smile” and “Unmask our kids!”
After the meeting, The Ouachita Citizen observed unmasked protesters and masked proponents of the mandate loudly arguing and jabbing their fingers toward one another.
Under the new operational rules, students and staff must wear masks—especially if they are unvaccinated—unless they are outdoors. The length of quarantines also was reduced from 14 days to 10 days, and the rules for when to quarantine in response to COVID-19 exposure also were relaxed.
Superintendent Don Coker explained the school system’s COVID-19 guidance included a recommendation that masks be worn until Edwards signed a new executive order last week making masks mandatory.
“If masks are a mistake, I’m sorry,” Coker said. “I wish I could control it. But I can’t control it. If it keeps one kid from getting sick, I think it’s worth it. This is a temporary thing through Sept. 1. Hopefully things will get better.”
Jill Hines, co-director of Health Freedom Louisiana, told the School Board that Edwards’ executive order allowed a number of exemptions for mask-wearing and referred to recent documents published by state Attorney General Jeff Landry which help people circumvent the mandate.
“In other words, you must take parents’ word that their children has an exemption from wearing a mask,” Hines said.
Hines argued students and parents’ rights were violated when they were not informed that masks were experimental measures.
“Federal law gives them a right to refuse because it is an experimental medical intervention,” Hines said.
There were no studies showing how a child’s health or cognitive function was affected by wearing a mask for seven to eight hours each day, according to Hines.
“It’s time to let the parents decide what’s best for their children,” Hines said.
Hines’ remarks drew several “Amens” and applause from the audience.
Later, School Board Vice President Greg Manley asked Monroe attorney Elmer Noah to clarify the medical exemption allowance in Edwards’ executive order. Noah, who is the School Board’s legal counsel, said medical mask exemptions required answering a list of specific criteria.
Dr. Mike Rommen, who practices at St. Francis Medical Center, said he had witnessed “so much death and destruction” during the COVID-19 pandemic, including watching his colleagues, close family and friends die.
“The statement that masks are ineffective is a lie,” said Rommen, looking at the crowd of protesters. “It’s a lie. They significantly reduced the spread of COVID. We use them in the ER each day to keep my patients safe, to keep my family safe.”
Rommen argued a universal mask mandate—enforced whether people were sick or not—was the only way to keep people from spreading the virus during the early days of infection when they may not exhibit symptoms.
“This has been, honestly, the hardest year of my life,” Rommen said. “We have the highest rate of COVID in the world. For us to consider backing off the mask mandate is unbelievable.
“This is not of God,” added Rommen, addressing protesters in the room.
Sarah Green objected to the School Board’s enforcement of the mask mandate and claimed wearing a mask last year often caused her vision to blur after a few hours. She said she would go into the bathroom to take off the mask and recover her breath.
“If you’re not getting enough oxygen to your brain, it’s difficult to process what you’re being taught,” said Green, referring to challenges facing the children.
A child accompanying Green spoke to the School Board and said wearing a mask caused him to lose focus and he had trouble breathing.
