The local public school systems resumed classroom instruction this week under revised COVID-19 policies that made wearing masks optional on school campus instead of mandatory.
In a post to Facebook on Monday, Monroe City School Board member Jennifer Haneline notified students’ families that Monroe City Schools would resume while following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the state Department of Health.
“Upon returning to school, our students and staff are encouraged to wear masks to prevent the spread of virus droplets but there is no mandate,” Haneline said. “We plan to return to classes, as scheduled. Please continue to protect yourself and others from spreading illness.”
Monroe City School Board President Daryll Berry said the new policy made masks optional at all schools unless a principal and superintendent agreed otherwise.
“It should be across the board unless the principal have a special situation which they’ve reviewed with the superintendent,” Berry said.
Ouachita Parish School Board President Jerry Hicks noted that wearing masks was still required while riding on school buses.
“We’ll be talking about it more,” Hicks said. “We want to do what’s right for the kids.”
In guidelines released earlier this week, the parish school system also recommended that students and staff socially distance per CDC guidelines: three feet while wearing masks and six feet without masks.
“Masks are required on the school buses for all students and staff members,” stated the school system’s updated COVID-19 guidelines. “Masks are highly recommended but are optional in all school buildings for adults and students.”
Visitors also must wear masks when on school campus.
The school system’s quarantine policy was updated to require a five-day quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, though the student or staff member could return to school, if asymptomatic, while wearing a mask during the next five days.
Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine but must wear a mask for 10 days.
Students or staff who test positive for COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status, must isolate for five days.
