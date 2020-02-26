Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo says the city asked the state for $15 million in capital outlay funding to help pay for a new arena but does not expect the state will consider the request anytime soon.
That would be the case because the city’s capital outlay request for $15 million for the new arena is marked Priority 5. Under the state’s capital outlay system, projects marked Priority 5 do not receive cash or a line of credit until legislators agree to upgrade the project’s priority ranking. Some projects remain in Priority 5 for years.
“We’re not asking for funding for the arena; it’s still Priority 5,” Mayo said. “The $15 million that has been in there is just to keep the project on their radar. That’s the only reason.”
Mayo claimed the project’s Priority 5 ranking has not deterred his political foes from arguing that he values building a new arena more than improving drainage or lighting or other infrastructure in the area.
When the city submitted a list of 17 projects to the state last October, the city ranked each project from No. 1 to No. 17. The new arena project was marked No. 2, beneath a request for funding for the Kansas Lane Connector project. Most of the funding for the Kansas Lane Connector project is marked Priority 1, meaning cash is available for the project.
The No. 1 through No. 17 ranking of projects on the city’s capital outlay list drew criticism from state Rep. Michael Echols, a former member of the Monroe City Council.
“Is that really the No. 2 project?” Echols told The Ouachita Citizen. “I think of the Calypso Pump Station, which is critical for draining south Monroe, and for it not to have priority over a pipe dream arena is disappointing.”
Echols was referring to the Calypso Street Pump Station rehabilitation project, which was marked No. 4 on the city’s list. The Calypso Street Pump Station project calls for $1 million in Priority 2 funding and $2 million in Priority 5 funding.
Echols voiced his objections through social media, too.
Mayo and City Engineer Kim Golden pointed out the city included the capital outlay request for $15 million for a new arena during the last fiscal year, too.
“We’re not asking for the arena to be moved into a higher priority,” Mayo said. “It’s not to suggest it’s more important than other infrastructure projects as my opponents have said. Rep. Echols has perpetuated that along with my opponents, but that’s not what it means.”
According to Golden, the Legislature would ultimately decide how projects were prioritized in the capital outlay system and which ones received funding.
“The Legislature will decide what gets money,” Golden said. “If I were a layperson, I don’t know that I would put a lot of weight on those numbers, because it’s up to the legislators and which projects they can gather support for.”
The third project on the city’s capital outlay list asks for $1 million in Priority 2 funding and $3.9 million in Priority 5 funding for lighting along U.S. Hwy 165 South near Richwood as well as lighting from Richwood to Hwy 15.
Other projects include improvements to the Georgia Street Pump Station, drainage improvements at West Parkview, designs for a new downtown Monroe intermodal facility, a new resource center for the Southside Economic Development District, construction of a new terminal at the Monroe Regional Airport, as well as improvements to Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo’s parking lot and to the Phillips Lake Auxiliary Pump platform among others.
“We were asked specifically to include smaller requests,” Golden said. “That’s why you’ll see several smaller requests. Again, the legislators asked us to do that. The governor asked us to do that.”
