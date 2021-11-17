Former Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo dismissed the city of Monroe’s reasons for terminating Monroe Police Cpl. Reggie Brown’s employment last fall as simply a difference in semantics.
Mayo was one of a handful of witnesses called to testify in a Monroe Police and Fire Civil Service Board hearing on Tuesday. The Civil Service Board is considering an appeal lodged by Brown, who contends he was wrongfully fired in November 2020.
Monroe Police Chief Victor Zordan fired Brown for intentionally waiting until after the city’s mayoral election in July 2020 before asking Louisiana State Police to investigate an excessive force complaint against some of the department’s officers.
In April 2020, Timothy Williams filed a complaint against former Monroe Police Cpl. Jared DeSadier and accused him of beating and kicking Williams while he was lying on the ground during an arrest. DeSadier has since resigned from office and faces felony charges of malfeasance in office and second-degree battery.
When city officials were alerted to the Williams incident in early July, Brown was serving as the department’s interim police chief under Mayo, who was mayor at the time. Brown was widely known as Mayo’s favorite for the job of police chief, and Mayo was seeking re-election. Brown did not forward Williams’ complaint to State Police until after Mayo lost the election to businessman Friday Ellis.
When asked about whether Brown started a criminal investigation before the mayoral election, Mayo argued Brown only needed an internal investigation. An internal affairs investigation did not require a criminal investigation, according to Mayo.
“What I know is you’re dealing with semantics,” Mayo said. “Mr. Brown started the initial investigation that leads to other investigations.”
According to Mayo, the police chief was not required to refer an excessive force complaint to any other law enforcement agency. Mayo also said he did not see any video footage of DeSadier kicking Williams until the city—under Ellis—released the video.
“When he (Brown) called me and told me excessive force occurred, he said, ‘You need to see this,’” said Mayo, who explained he was away on vacation when Brown called him about it in early July. “As I said, I didn’t actually see it until it was released to the public, months later.”
Brown’s employment was terminated for violation of the department’s policies, one of which requires truthfulness. A polygraph examination of Brown on Oct. 13, 2020 indicated there was a 99.9-percent likelihood the former officer lied about why he waited to forward the Williams complaint to State Police, a polygraph expert testified.
During his polygraph examination, Brown was asked whether he delayed sending the Williams complaint to State Police until after the mayoral election. Brown answered, “No,” during the polygraph examination, but a polygraph expert says physiological data indicated “extreme deception” in Brown’s answers.
Much of the testimony given on Tuesday centered on why Brown did not initiate a criminal investigation before the mayoral election.
Mayo contended an internal affairs investigation was all that was needed.
“I know he told me he was going to start it. I don’t know if it was that day or the next day, but from my understanding, it was pretty immediately,” said Mayo, referring to Brown’s referral of the case to the department’s Internal Affairs division.
“Do you know whether Mr. Brown started a criminal investigation before July 14, 2020?” asked Joshua Dara Jr., an attorney with the Alexandria law firm Gold Weems. Dara represented the city during the Civil Service Board hearing.
“I answered your question, sir,” Mayo said.
Dara claimed Mayo was being non-responsive.
Monroe attorney Elmer Noah, who serves as the Civil Service Board’s legal counsel, reminded Dara that Mayo answered the question, whether Dara liked the answer or not.
“Do you have any independent personal knowledge as whether or not Mr. Brown started a criminal investigation before July 14, 2020?” Dara said.
“My answer is the same,” Mayo said. “We’re dealing with semantics.”
Mayo said Brown called him on July 6.
“He started his investigation on July 6,” Mayo said.
Later, Monroe Police Sgt. Michael Fendall testified that it was not necessary to complete an Internal Affairs investigation before initiating a criminal investigation. Fendall works in the department’s IA division.
“As the board may know, and pardon me for explaining, an internal investigation is different from criminal investigation,” Fendall said. “During an internal investigation, information cannot be used in a criminal investigation. However, in a criminal investigation, information can be used in an internal investigation.”
When asked whether there was any benefit to starting an IA investigation before a criminal investigation of the Williams’ case, Fendall said, “No, not at all.”
After four hours, Civil Service Board Chairman Hardeman Cordell cut short the hearing and asked the attorneys to schedule another day to continue the proceeding.
“It’s been fun,” Cordell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.