Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo confirmed last week that he would seek re-election to the city’s top post after a North Monroe businessman announced his own plans to become a mayoral candidate.
Friday Ellis, a real estate investor and owner of Governor’s cigar shop in Monroe’s Garden District, announced his plans Nov. 20. Since Ellis’ announcement, Monroe activist Marie Brown also has announced her plans to become a candidate for mayor.
Mayo diminished Ellis’ candidacy, referring to the business owner as the “fourth former city employee” to seek election to the mayor’s office.
“[His] announcement comes as no surprise,” Mayo said. “He will be the fourth former city employee to seek the office of Mayor during my administration. Any person has the right to seek public office and I respect their decision to do so. My formal re-election announcement is upcoming.”
In defending his own candidacy, Mayo said the city was in the “best financial shape in our city’s history” under his leadership.
Mayo attributed his success to intergovernmental partnerships and his “strong relationship” with Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Like Edwards, Mayo is a Democrat.
“My administration looks forward to having the opportunity to do even more for the people of our city,” Mayo said.
