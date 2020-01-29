Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo expressed gratitude earlier this week for all the prayers made on his behalf after he was in a car accident in Washington, D.C. last week.
Mayo went on the trip to D.C. with other city officials and representatives from the Monroe Chamber of Commerce for meetings with the state’s congressional delegation as well as the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ annual winter meeting.
According to Mayo, he was traveling by taxi to meet 5th District Congressman Ralph Abraham on Jan. 22, when another vehicle struck the vehicle carrying Mayo.
Mayo said he was transported to George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. by ambulance for observation. His vital signs were deemed in good shape, though he experienced neck and shoulder pain.
On Monday, Mayo said he still felt sore from the accident.
