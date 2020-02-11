The City of Monroe’s annual State of the City Address will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Monroe Civic Center Arena.
The public is invited.
Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. Attendees will be able to view various departmental displays, network with each other and talk with various city officials. The official speech portion of the program will begin at 12:15 p.m. and should end around 1 p.m.
Mayo’s theme for the address is “Monroe Smart City.” He plans to speak about “combining information communication and technology to make life better for the people of Monroe.”
