West Monroe City Marshal William Guyton says his office would have avoided an audit finding last year if not for the high cost of the audit, though Mayor Staci Mitchell challenged that claim.
As previously reported by The Ouachita Citizen, auditors inspecting the City Marshal’s finances for the 2021-2022 fiscal year reported a finding for noncompliance with state law. Specifically, the City Marshal’s office used funds dedicated for training and equipment to pay for routine office expenditures.
In an interview with The Ouachita Citizen last week, Guyton challenged the finding in the audit report and defended his management of the City Marshal’s office.
“We don’t write budgets,” Guyton said. “The city budgets us. It fixes up a budget because they’re required by law to maintain our office. And they do. They just cut out the money that we needed to do it and when they got their money they didn’t pay it back. They cut out our audits.”
According to Guyton, the office expenditures for which his office used restricted funds included paying for the audit of the City Marshal’s office.
“The money that we were written up for was the money it took to pay them—$14,000,” Guyton said. “And then they charged us another $6,000 for the opinion to follow up.”
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell told The Ouachita Citizen the city paid for the marshal’s audit in 2022, which she said was over $10,000.
“Last year we paid for his budget, and there is $12,000 in his budget this year for the audit, so that’s not true,” Mitchell said, referring to Guyton’s claim.
The audit was conducted by Cameron, Hines & Company, a West Monroe certified public accountants firm.
The city’s finance director Matthew Wilson confirmed Mitchell’s statement. Wilson said the city did not have much else to do with the marshal’s operations.
“That’s money that he takes in himself and does with what he does with,” Wilson said. “In some ways he’s connected to us but in a lot of ways he’s separate. Like those fees, we don’t see those fees.”
Guyton challenged auditors’ attention to his office’s spending. According to Guyton, the City Marshal’s office spent the funds the same way as every other city marshal in the state.
“We have 53 marshals in the state and they do the exact same thing that we do, or did,” Guyton said. “None of them got written up and none of them had an opinion about it. It was only ours.”
Meanwhile, Guyton told The Ouachita Citizen earlier this month he was unaware his office had misspent funds and believed he had complied with the auditor’s instructions.
Later, The Ouachita Citizen obtained a 2021 legal opinion issued by the state Attorney General’s office which indicated Guyton had requested information how he could spend the dedicated, or restricted, funds.
Guyton requested the opinion after the City Marshal’s 2020-2021 audit report contained the same finding of noncompliance with state law.
“I went to the Supreme Court,” Guyton told this newspaper, when asked about the AG’s opinion. “They laid us out a guideline to go from and we went by that guideline. And when we got the funds allocated, it gave us the information that we needed and how to operate it, and that’s what we did.”
The AG’s opinion pertained to Act No. 166, which was signed into law in 2019. Under the law, the marshal could charge more fees for his services, though some of those fee revenues were restricted. For example, a 60-percent increase in excess fee revenues are supposed to be set aside for the City Marshal’s equipment and training fund.
According to the AG’s opinion, Guyton asked whether the remaining 40 percent of excess fees could be spent on items like audit fees, training, vehicle expenses, communication devices and ammunition.
“Among these examples, we note that training is specifically allowed for use with 60 percent of the fees,” the AG’s opinion stated. “Aside from that statutory provision applicable to equipment and training, the question of what constitutes ‘expenses of the marshal’s office’ is something that your office must determine based upon the operations of the office.”
Guyton said the other 40 percent of excess fees were paid to himself as compensation. According to the audit, Guyton’s salary for the 2021-2022 fiscal year totaled $131,782.
John Cameron, with Cameron, Hines & Company, confirmed the law allowed Guyton to pay himself with the 40 percent of excess fees.
“I did my part by calling attention to it,” Cameron said. “Our firm did. Sixty percent is spent on training and all that, and then 40 percent can go to him.”
