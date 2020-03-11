The city of Monroe has not yet filled the position of economic development officer since Mayor Jamie Mayo fired the now-late Dr. Dwight “Del” Vines in July 2016 because Mayo says he is “No. 1” in economic development.
Mayo made that remark during the Monroe City Council’s budget hearing last week. Each year, the City Council conducts hearings to review the spending plan proposed by Mayo’s administration. The City Council later votes whether to approve or reject the budget prior to the start of the new fiscal year on May 1.
Mayo proposed a $61.1-million budget for the upcoming 2020-2021 fiscal year. The budget includes estimated revenues of some $37.2 million in sales tax collections.
Meanwhile, City Council Chairwoman Juanita Woods claimed the budget hearings were intended to inform only City Council members about the city’s spending.
“We will not entertain any questions from the audience,” Woods said.
During the March 4 hearing, the subject of the vacant economic development officer position arose when City Councilman Doug Harvey questioned how the city was spurring on economic development without someone in the office.
Mayo fired Vines in July 2016 shortly after the mayor secured re-election. Mayo claimed he terminated Vines because he wanted to take the office in another direction though he never specified what that other direction entailed. Vines had worked as the city’s economic development officer for 14 years.
“What are we outsourcing this to? Who is our face of economic development if there’s no person filling that seat?” Harvey said.
According to Mayo, he and Mike “Coach” Vining, executive administrative officer, had put together some economic development projects.
“I’m the No. 1 in economic development,” Mayo said.
Harvey rephrased his question.
“If I call someone about economic development, who do they route me to?” Harvey said.
“To me,” Mayo said.
“If you’re not there, who do I speak with?” Harvey said.
“I’m always here,” Mayo said.
Mayo responded to Harvey’s question by identifying 17 economic development organizations that assisted the city, including the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, the Northeast Louisiana Economic Partnership among others.
“We have partnerships with several of those organizations,” said Stacey Rowell, Mayo’s director of administration, referring to the city’s financial support for local economic development groups.
On another front, Woods and Mayo’s administration agreed to propose a cut of the City Council’s $100,000 budget. In the past, the City Council has often used this budget to pay for special projects in each council member’s district.
Instead of having up to $20,000 available for each district, the City Council would have about $10,000 total in special spending available.
City Council member Kenneth “Kenny” Wilson objected to the proposed cut. Wilson decided not to stand for re-election and his term ends this year.
According to Wilson, incoming members of the City Council should have access to special project spending.
“I don’t think that budget should be cut,” Wilson said. “It’s a small amount for the districts, but I hope we can make some amendments.”
