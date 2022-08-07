Annaliese Russell has been named the 2022 recipient of Louisiana Tech University’s Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society Annual Award of Finance. Awarded by the CFA Society of Mississippi, Russell received the honor for her outstanding academic achievements and interest in pursuing the CFA charter, widely considered the investment profession’s most rigorous credentialing program.
