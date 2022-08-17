Betty Ward-Cooper and Frances Hester

THE MONROE City School Board voted this week to pay $552,674 to give all Monroe teachers restorative practices training provided by Time 4 Academics, a provider of professional learning services. Pictured: Betty Ward-Cooper and Frances Hester. (Citizen photo by Loryn Kykendall)

The Monroe City School Board voted earlier this week to pay $552,674 to Time 4 Academics, a provider of professional learning services, for restorative practices training for all teachers in the city.

