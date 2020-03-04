A Monroe City Schools employee could face criminal charges for theft of $30,000 over two years from Roy Neal Shelling Elementary School, according to a recent audit.
The misappropriation of assets was unveiled in an audit of the Monroe City School Board’s finances for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.
The School Board posted a surplus of some $700,000 in its general fund for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, the audit shows. Carr, Riggs & Ingram, a Shreveport certified public accounting firm, conducted the audit.
Josh Trahan, with Carr, Riggs & Ingram, presented the results of the School Board’s audit during the board’s regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
“Just because we issued a clean opinion doesn’t mean that we did not identify any errors or any instances of noncompliance,” Trahan said.
The misappropriation of assets at Roy Neal Shelling Elementary Schools was one of a handful of findings detailed in the audit report.
Monroe City Schools Superintendent Brent Vidrine said the employee suspected of stealing funds was terminated.
“When we discovered that, we terminated an employee from that, and we didn’t fill that position,” Vidrine said. “So our CFO (chief financial officer) assumed that (position) to make sure it was all done correctly.”
According to Trahan, the School Board’s response to the misappropriation of assets slowed down the auditing process.
“There was a termination on the School Board’s side that caused the roles and responsibilities to be delegated and additional work having to be done that was unexpected,” Trahan said.
Vidrine explained that since the school system’s CFO, Devona Howard, was handling two positions, the School Board asked for an extension on filing its audit report.
Howard confirmed some $30,000 was stolen over two years.
School Board member Brandon “B.J.” Johnson asked Vidrine how the School Board corrected the misappropriation finding.
“With the funds for Roy Neal Shelling, if you can, bring us up to speed on how we are going to rectify that?” Johnson said.
“We changed the entire leadership team, secretarial team and bookkeeping team at Shelling Elementary,” Vidrine said.
According to Vidrine, the school system asked Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew to conduct an investigation.
“We had employee theft,” Vidrine said. “We turned it over to law enforcement.”
Meanwhile, the School Board’s $700,000 surplus raised its general fund balance to more than $18 million.
“The general fund balance ended the year with $18.4 million in general fund balance, which was an increase of almost $700,000 from the prior year,” Trahan said. “In the past four years, your general fund balance has grown $2.7 million. It has not had a deficit in four years.”
School Board member Bill Willson noted the surplus and asked Trahan how the School Board’s record of general fund surpluses in recent years compared to other school districts audited by Carr, Riggs & Ingram.
“Have any of the other school districts had four consecutive years of surplus balances?” Wilson said.
“No,” Trahan said.
After the meeting, Vidrine told The Ouachita Citizen the general fund surplus was the result of hard work by school system staff and careful attention by School Board members.
“We are excited about it,” Vidrine said. “We have been very vigilant with our taxpayers’ dollars with what we do and how we spend our money. We make sure we spend it efficiently because we are in a situation where funding is tough for Louisiana.”
Editor's Note: A previous version of this news report incorrectly identified the school system's CFO, Devona Howard. The Ouachita Citizen regrets the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.