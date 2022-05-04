The Monroe City School Board posted a general fund surplus of some $299,000 for the 2020-2021 fiscal year and recorded six findings, a recent audit found.
For the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the School Board collected some $59.8 million in revenues while expenditures reached some $61 million. After all transfers, the School Board realized a surplus of $299,842.
With the surplus, the School Board’s general fund balance rose to some $19.7 million.
The Shreveport certified public accountants firm, Carr, Riggs & Ingram, conducted the audit of the School Board’s finances for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
School Board President Brandon “B.J.” Johnson said the School Board would do everything in its power to investigate the findings.
“I haven’t had time to review the findings myself to accurately reflect my feelings about it,” Johnson said. “I know once we see what is going on, I want us to hold people accountable. We want to be respectful of taxpayers’ dollars and what it takes to be a successful school system.”
One finding in the audit report revealed a school employee in a school’s band department was using their personal account on the mobile app, CashApp, to collect fees belonging to the school.
The audit report did not specify which school’s band department was at issue.
A second finding pertained to the lack of paperwork or controls for student activity funds.
“Documentation was not maintained for ten deposits tested and support was missing for four expense transactions,” stated the audit report. “Seven transactions included sales tax that was either paid to the vendor or reimbursed to the employee. Two transactions had improper segregation of duties. Eleven transactions did not have proper approval and one transaction was reimbursed for the incorrect amount.”
The School Board agreed to conduct more internal audits and provide training to prevent the issue from reoccurring.
Meanwhile, auditors reported a third finding after testing non-regular employees’ payroll and identifying three instances where the hours worked by the employee were not calculated correctly, despite a supervisor’s signature on the time sheet. A fourth finding indicated an instance of noncompliance with the School Board’s policy about professional leave.
“Requests for leave to attend professional meetings was not provided to the School Board,” stated the audit report.
Auditors also dinged the School Board for its failure to timely file its audit report for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
A sixth finding concerned the lack of paperwork related to certain personnel in connection to the school system’s group benefits.
