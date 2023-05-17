The Monroe City School Board considered adopting a new science curriculum for middle school students last week, which would cost some $254,000.
The proposed curriculum, Amplify Science, was presented during the Curriculum Committee’s regular meeting on May 9 by Serena White, director of curriculum for Monroe City Schools. If approved, Amplify Science would replace the current science curriculum for grades sixth through eighth, OpenSciEd.
During meetings on May 9, the School Board took no final vote on the matter.
According to White, OpenSciEd was adopted in 2016 because it was the only tier one curriculum offered at the time. Now, there are three options available: Amplify Science, iQuest and OpenSciEd.
White surveyed sixth, seventh and eighth grade science teachers throughout the school system to determine which curriculum would best suit their needs. After being presented with the materials, the surveyed teachers unanimously chose Amplify Science.
“They want to choose this curriculum because they feel like they get the support that they need,” White said. “It was unanimous.”
Amplify Science is a K-8 science curriculum that could provide students with hands-on experience, literacy activities and interactive digital tools. Through the proposed curriculum, physical workbooks and access to online learning content would be available to all middle school students in their science courses, White said.
“It is on the computer, and it’s also printed for the students which I think is a benefit,” White said.
The workbooks would include pre-designed homework assignments and scientific articles for students to study.
It would cost the School Board $167,000 to adopt the proposed curriculum with an extra $87,000 each school year for new workbooks and science experiment materials.
“This is a subscription and there are things that will cost yearly,” White said.
Deborah Smith, a teacher at Carrol High School, expressed a worry about the cost of the proposed curriculum.
“You said it was $87,000 ongoing every year out as long as you use the program,” Smith said. “That’s a lot of money.”
“That is the way that most curriculum is going now because of the digital piece,” White responded. “If there is a booklet, there is a reoccurring fee.”
According to White, most of Amplify Science’s cost would be covered through the school system’s School Redesign grant.
“I don’t foresee any problems between our Redesign grant and the money that we always budget for curriculum,” White said. “We’re able to meet these needs and meet the needs of other curriculum that have similar requirements.”
One of the main concerns regarding OpenSciEd was the four-week trainings in Baton Rouge that teachers were required to participate in. White said that since teachers in the school system are constantly changing, it was impossible to train everyone.
“OpenSciEd was not a company,” White said. “They were a conglomerate of some higher education organizations. So, in that type of situation they don’t have trainers that are available at any time to go somewhere. Once they set up one of those trainings, it’s a one and done.”
Amplify Science, on the other hand, would send trainers directly to Monroe. The proposed curriculum would also offer additional assistance through its digital platform with an online chat feature and embedded videos to support the teachers, according to White.
In light of the proposed curriculum’s cost, the Curriculum Committee did not vote on the matter, according to Brent Vidrine, superintendent of Monroe City Schools.
“It’s just up for consideration,” Vidrine said. “Because of the dollar amount, it will have to be put on the School Board’s agenda.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.