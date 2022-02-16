Monroe City School Board officials say they expect to issue some $10.8 million in general obligation refunding bonds to produce some $453,000 in interest savings for taxpayers.
The School Board approved a resolution issuing $10,875,000 in refunding bonds at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
“For this specific bond issuance, the total cash flow savings was $453,000,” said Mikki Matthews, with Piper Sandlin.
Monroe attorney Bill Boles, who serves as the School Board’s bond attorney, commended School Board member Bill Willson for monitoring the bonds and spearheading the move to take advantage of interest rates in the current market.
“Right now, we’re at a taxable rate and later they will change to tax-exempt,” Boles said. “The bottom line is, we saved substantial money for the school system.”
As noted by Willson in response to a question by School Board President Brandon “B.J.” Johnson, the bonded indebtedness was not issued as a loan to finance new projects or expenditures in the school system. Instead, the general obligation refunding bonds would refinance existing debt in the hopes of securing a lower interest rate.
“This is money that has already been issued,” Willson said. “The debt is out there. It’s like going to the bank and asking to refinance because bonds are essentially loans.”
School Board member Jennifer Haneline commended Willson for his experience in investment banking and thanked him for his attention to the matter.
Johnson also expressed gratitude.
“We appreciate these savings you have made possible for the Monroe City School district,” Johnson said.
The original bonded indebtedness for the refunding bonds included bond series from 2015 and 2016. In addition to other refinanced debt in December 2020, the school system could realize a total of some $1.3 million in savings, according to Matthews.
“We really appreciate this a lot,” Johnson said.
On another front, the School Board entertained a request from a local concerned citizen, Byron McCoy, who asked the board to notify parents of the inclusion of COVID-19 vaccines among other required shots and immunizations in the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
Johnson and Superintendent Brent Vidrine pointed out that students’ parents could opt out of any of the vaccinations or immunizations in the schedule.
“There is an opt-out,” Vidrine said. “That opt-out has been there.”
Indicating agreement with points raised by McCoy, Willson asked the School Board to consider taking action on McCoy’s request at the School Board’s next meeting.
“If you do come back, please bring the sources for your data,” said Haneline, to McCoy. “That would be super helpful.”
