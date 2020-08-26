The Monroe City School Board earlier this week rejected a citizens committee’s recommendation that Lee Junior High be renamed Neville Junior High.
Earlier this year, the School Board tasked a 16-member committee to find alternative names for Lee Junior High. The school was originally named after Robert E. Lee, a general in the Confederate States Army during the American Civil War. The movement to rename the school gained momentum in the wake of “Black Lives Matter” protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in May.
According to Monroe City Schools Superintendent Brent Vidrine, the committee entertained 44 possible names for the school but ultimately approved “Neville Junior High” on a 14-2 vote.
When the School Board met Tuesday night, its members decided “Neville Junior High” did not pass muster.
School Board members questioning or opposing the recommended name included Rick Saulsberry, Brandon Johnson, and School Board President Betty Cooper.
Cooper asked whether Lee Junior High could be named after another influential person from the community since there was already a school named Neville.
“I would like to honor Mr. Neville for his contributions to the Monroe City School System,” Cooper said. “So my thought is, can we honor another individual that’s worthy of recommendation.”
School Board member Bill Willson objected to the School Board’s decision to ignore the committee’s recommendation.
“The question is, who would that be,” said Willson, referring to Cooper’s suggestion.
Lee Junior High lies within Willson and School Board member Jennifer Haneline’s districts.
Cooper suggested that the committee submit three names as options for the school.
Willson warned his peers against rejecting the committee’s recommendation, especially since he and Haneline were the only School Board members who attended the committee’s public meeting in July.
“The uproar would be incredible and it would be well deserved,” Willson said.
Willson explained voting against the name change to Neville Junior High would be a travesty to the process. Willson argued the name change involved high stakes.
“This is a serious process that everyone has taken seriously and to just jettison the process would be a travesty,” he said.
Cooper claimed the renaming process would remain free from unwanted influence.
“We do not bow to any kind of personal prejudice, favoritism or even political pressure in choosing this name,” Cooper said.
According to Haneline, the proposed change to “Neville Junior High” made sense because Lee Junior High was a feeder school for Neville High School.
For her, the community had spoken, according to Haneline.
“We did hear from our community,” Haneline said. “This is what our community is asking for.”
“This is about bringing the community together in a unifying way, but when people are not listened to, that’s not unity,” she added.
Later in the meeting, Willson returned to his objection that other board members could not be bothered to participate in the committee’s discussion.
“And for a board member to not take the time to attend the community meeting and then show up and vote against the desires of that community and that recommendation when they followed the rules, it is a joke, it’s a sham and it is shameful,” Willson said. “And you’re going to sit there as president and try to report to be transparent and unify, then you’re going to take the actions to just the opposite.”
Willson, Haneline and School Board member Sharon Greer voted in favor of the “Neville Junior High” name change while Johnson, Saulsberry, Cooper and School Board member Daryll Berry voted against the name change.
In an interview with The Ouachita Citizen after the meeting, Saulsberry explained he voted against the name change because he thought the committee would present more than one name for the School Board to vote on.
“I was under the impression that it should have been that the committee was supposed to report to the board, and then let the board liberate and decide,” Saulsberry said.
