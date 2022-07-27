Monroe voters will entertain a slate of contested races for seats on the Monroe City School Board this November.
Qualifying for the Nov. 8 primary election ended last week with 10 people qualifying as candidates for the School Board.
For the District 1 seat, Michael Sampognaro qualified to oppose incumbent Rick Saulsberry. Sampognaro, the facilities manager at Graphic Packaging in Monroe, said his decision to run for the School Board was influenced by his wife who has been an educator for 30 years.
“I see what the students, teachers and leadership’s needs are, and I think I can contribute with my background,” Sampognaro said.
Sampognaro has never held a position within the school system. He has two daughters who attend Neville High School and has spent years participating in school events and fundraisers. If elected, Sampognaro said he wanted to see more “continuity” in the School Board.
“The School Board should talk things out and come up with resolutions that are best for the education of our kids and our faculty and staff.”
Saulsberry was unavailable for comment.
For the District 4 seat, Deborah Smith is opposing incumbent Daryll Berry. Smith is a paraprofessional at Carroll High School where she has worked for 21 years.
“The person that has been representing us has not done a good enough job for the system, and he has not kept his promises to District 4,” Smith said.
Smith was a student in Monroe when public schools first integrated, which began in 1969. She said her experience at that time has helped her understand the issues schools and students may face.
“I understood the process that the different children had to go through.” Smith said. “I understood the inadequacies certain schools had compared to other schools. I was privileged to have gone through that transition because I was introduced to different teaching methods.”
Berry, who has served two terms on the School Board, said he is “all about positive change.”
“Positive change includes working with other School Board members, making sure employees are compensated for the good job they do, getting input from the citizens and not being selfish,” Berry said. “My opponent is about change, but it’s negative change—talking about everything and never anything positive, and never bringing a solution to any of the problems.”
For the District 7 seat, former School Board member Brenda Shelling plans to seek office again in a race against incumbent Sharon Neal-Greer.
Shelling served on the School Board for 16 years. Four years ago, Shelling narrowly lost the race to Neal-Greer.
“I’m a proponent for educating children properly,” Shelling said. “I would like to see proper funding of the schools and proper classroom teachers.”
Neal-Greer is in the final year of her first term.
“I am concerned about the future of children in the city of Monroe,” Neal-Greer said. “I have no hidden agendas. As a result, I believe it is essential to create an educational process that addresses the needs of the 21st century. We can no longer operate in the past or with strategies implemented years ago. We must continue to rethink schools.”
Four School Board members were re-elected without opposition because no one else qualified as a candidate for their districts when qualifying ended: Jennifer Haneline from District 2, William “Bill” Willson from District 3, Betty Ward-Cooper from District 5 and Brandon “BJ” Johnson from District 6.
Ward-Cooper is in the last year of her first term.
“I have to thank my constituents for allowing me the opportunity to serve our children and young adults,” Ward-Cooper said.
Ward-Cooper said that going forward, the School Board needed to improve collaboration with one another and with the community.
“The School Board needs to be a united board. I represent District 5 but I can’t be only concerned about the kids who live in District 5,” Ward-Cooper said. “We must be accountable and transparent.”
Haneline is approaching the end of her second term.
“I’m a social worker by education,” Haneline said. “Serving in public office is the ultimate calling for a social worker, because I can be a voice for people who might not feel comfortable speaking out.”
Willson, who is set to enter his third and final term as a School Board member, said he was honored to be re-elected to the School Board. Though employee morale “has never been higher,” there were still several improvements he hoped the School Board could tackle, according to Willson.
Willson said many of the district’s elementary schools needed new auditoriums and that the schools needed more school resource officers as well as school nurses.
“We want the rising tide to lift all the ships,” Willson said. “We want to give all out teachers, systems and students the tools and resources to lead to the most positive outcomes possible.”
