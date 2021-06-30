The village of Mer Rouge in Morehouse Parish recorded a general fund surplus of some $75,000 and one finding for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2020.
Hill, Inzina & Co., a certified public accountant firm in Bastrop, performed the audit of Mer Rouge’s finances for the 2020 fiscal year. The audit report was released by the state Legislative Auditor’s office earlier this week.
According to the audit report, most of the village’s revenues are derived from sales taxes, property taxes and payments from utility customers. The town owns and operates a water and sewer system.
The largest property taxpayers in the village are Kennedy Rice Dryers LLC, Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc., Goldman Equipment LLC, Greenpoint Ag LLC, and Mer Rouge State Bank. During the 2020 fiscal year, Mer Rouge levied some $77,000 in property taxes.
Mer Rouge Mayor Johnny McAdam III told The Ouachita Citizen that sales tax revenues were robust in light of new businesses in the village.
“I’m very pleased with what’s coming in,” McAdams said.
For the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2020, Mer Rouge’s revenues reached some $602,000 while its total expenditures amounted to some $526,000.
The village employs about 10 people, services about 380 utility customers and maintains about three miles of roadway, according to the audit report.
After all transfers, the village realized a surplus of $75,712 in its general fund. With the surplus, the village’s general fund rose to some $909,000.
“I have not seen the final audit yet,” McAdams said. “I was told we passed. The financial condition of Mer Rouge is very, very good. I’d put us up against any town in the state.”
The village’s audit also recorded one finding for “inadequate segregation of duties,” a finding common to many small entities that do not employ adequate administrative staff.
Auditors did not find the deficiency to constitute a “material weakness” and recommended no action to correct the condition, which was “due to economic limitations.”
Mer Rouge has a mayor-board of aldermen form of government under the Lawrason Act. Individuals serving on the Mer Rouge Board of Aldermen include Jeff Dixon, Allen Spires Jr and Dan Turner.
