Fifteen recruits began the Monroe Fire Department’s 14th Recruit Basic Training Academy earlier this week.
The recruits will undergo 20 weeks of essential training to become the department’s newest members. Subjects to be covered will include: Firefighting, Hazardous Materials, and Emergency Medical Services.
“We are excited to welcome a select group of men and women to the Monroe Fire Department. I am confident that these individuals will enhance our efforts in providing the highest level of service to our citizens,” Monroe Fire Chief Terry Williams said.
Physical and mental challenges will be met with intensive heat, ladder climbing of 100 ft, timed drills with gear weighing up to 50 pounds, and mock house and car fires, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.