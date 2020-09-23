Monroe Fire Chief Terry Williams says the Monroe Fire Department was awarded the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) for paramedic training.
The grant amount is for $96,498 and will pay for 10 firefighters to receive paramedic training.
The primary goal of the AFG is to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and EMS organizations.
This marks the second AFG that Monroe Fire Department has received for paramedic training.
In 2018; Monroe Fire Department was awarded $100,110 for paramedic training.
As a result of that grant, 10 firefighters were certified as paramedics through the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians.
