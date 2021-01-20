The city of Monroe recently acquired four new pumper trucks some $ 2million for the Monroe Fire Department.
The trucks were unveiled today (Thursday).
The new trucks were constructed by Louisiana-based Ferrara Fire Apparatus located in Holden, LA. at a cost of $2,078,812. Funding for the trucks is derived from a ten (10) year tax renewal designed for capital expenditure projects within the fire department.
The trucks will be housed at Station 2 (Public Safety Center), Station 5 (Breard Street upon reopening), Station 8 (Richwood Road # 1) and Station 9 (Cypress Point).
“We are very excited to add the new trucks to our fleet,” said Monroe Fire Chief Terry Williams.
“They will assist us for many years in providing first class emergency services to the citizens of the City of Monroe and the many visitors we receive on a daily basis. I would like to thank the citizens in the City of Monroe for their continued support of the Monroe Fire Department and assure them that investing in the Monroe Fire Department is an investment in the services we provide each and every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.