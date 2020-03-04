The Ouachita Parish School Board obtained the state’s consent last week to hold a special election this spring to ask voters in eastern Ouachita to incur $42 million in bonded indebtedness.
Acting during its regular meeting Feb. 27, the state Bond Commission cleared the School Board to place the indebtedness proposition on the May 9 general election ballot. Bond Commission staff found no technical problems with the proposition and recommended it be presented to voters.
According to the Bond Commission’s analysis, the East Ouachita School District currently has some $79 million in outstanding debt through general obligation bonds. The proposed bonds would raise that figure to some $121 million.
The school system determined to issue the new general obligation bonds after older debts rolled off the books, according to Ouachita Parish Schools business director Regina Mekus. Mekus noted the new general obligation bonds would not result in a net increase for taxpayers.
“We are continuing what has been in the past,” Mekus said.
The School Board currently levies a 36-mill property tax in the East Ouachita School District. Though the debt proposition would result in no tax increase beyond 36 mills at this time, the issue of general obligation bonds would represent a new burden of debt on taxpayers.
That would be the case because general obligation bonds are not backed by revenues from capital projects but through the governing entity’s taxing authority.
For comparison, Mekus said a bond refinancing could not be considered a new tax, but as simply an extension of the original bond issue.
In recent years, most bonded indebtedness incurred by governmental entities in Ouachita Parish are revenue bonds where the revenues generated by the capital project are dedicated to repaying the debt. When issuing general obligation bonds, the governing entity can often use any resources to repay the debt.
If the governing entity issuing a general obligation bond encounters financial trouble, it has the authority to raise taxes to repay the debt.
According to Mekus, the current and expected source of revenue for the new bond issue would be the 36-mill property tax.
When the School Board first announced the bond issue, school system officials said the major capital project funded through the bonded indebtedness would be the construction of a new Sterlington Middle School among other projects in the East Ouachita School District.
“We do a cost estimate that is as close as we can possibly get,” Mekus said. “If the market were to change, we want to be conservative with what we promise.”
If approved by voters, the School Board would incur the debt in two series: $21 million in 2020 and $21 million in 2021.
The bonded indebtedness would be incurred at an interest rate of no more than 8 percent for a 20-year term.
Foley & Judell LLP, a New Orleans law firm, would make some $136,000 for its work as the School Board’s bond counsel and its preparation of official statements.
The estimated cost of the election is $45,000.
The debt proposition to be presented on the May 9 ballot is printed below.
“Shall East Ouachita Parish School District of the Parish of Ouachita, State of Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds not exceeding $42,000,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 8% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites and playgrounds; including construction of necessary sidewalks and streets adjacent thereto; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities for the District, including, to the extent feasible, those specific school projects in the “Capital Improvements Plan” approved by the School Board on January 14, 2020, and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District payable from ad valorem taxes levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with no estimated increase in the millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue above the 36 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?”
