Miss Louisiana 2021, Julia Claire Williams, spoke Monday at the 2022 Miss Louisiana Competition Kickoff Press Conference, held at the Monroe Civic Center’s W.L. “Jack” Howard Theatre.
The 29 candidates for this year’s competition attended the press conference after eating at a breakfast hosted by representatives of Vantage Health Plan and touring the company headquarters in Monroe.
“It’s Miss Louisiana Week and, in my book, it’s one of the best weeks out of the entire year,” Williams said. “It’s going to be a really exciting weekend, and I’m looking forward to making a lot of memories.”
Williams shared a quote with those assembled from Brian Soils, a speaker and author: “Community is much more than belonging to something. It’s about doing something together that makes belonging matter.”
Williams said the mission of the Miss Louisiana Organization is a testament to that quote. She said she spoke for current and former candidates when she said the competition afforded her a sense of belonging.
“Ever since being Miss Louisiana’s ‘Most Outstanding Teen’ in 2015, I’ve created such a special bond with every local director, volunteer, the Mrs. Louisiana Board members and every girl that I've met through competing,” Williams said. “It’s been such a special experience.”
The organization afforded her increased opportunities to “work together with others to leave our community stronger and more unified than we found them,” according to Williams.
“It has ten-fold increased my reach and therefore my ability to advocate for children with special needs who may also come from socio- and economically-disadvantaged backgrounds,” Williams said.
Williams said her social impact initiative was a part of her heart ever since second grade and that the $27,000 in scholarships she has won since she began competing has helped her in achieving her goals.
“That money is going to help shoulder the burden of having a single mom and attending medical school starting three short weeks after this one,” Williams said.
Williams thanked the city of Monroe and Mayor Friday Ellis.
“You have been an incredible support all year long — even before I became Mrs. Louisiana, I’ve been involved,” Williams said. “I’ve watched how much you’ve put into fostering this organization.”
Williams said that the Miss Louisiana Organization was a well-oiled machine “made up of endless moving parts, one no more important than the other.”
“With any one part missing the entire system would be disrupted, so to every local director, volunteer, family member and any supporter of any of these candidates, thank you so much for your unwavering support,” Williams said. “It really takes a village and without mine in my corner I would not have survived this year.”
Williams also thanked her mom and God.
“Mom, I love you more than life itself, and, at the end of the day, I really am her world,” Williams said. “Thank God for this opportunity because it’s been an incredible one, and I certainly wouldn't be the young woman I am today without placing my faith at the center of my life.”
Williams spoke to the other competitors in the 2022 Miss Louisiana Competition.
“Ladies, I just want to remind you that it’s not by mistake that you’re here to compete for the job of Miss Louisiana 2022, and whether or not you walk away with a crown on your head, remember the gifts and talents that you've been blessed with,” Williams said. “Use those to serve others in a way that I know you all know how. You’re all talented and gifted in so many ways and I am honored to have you be the Miss Louisiana Class of 2022. As cliché as it sounds you really are all winners.”
Ellis thanked Williams. He said it seemed like yesterday that the 2021 Miss Louisiana competition was held.
“Julia Claire, I know for you it's been a whirlwind for you,” Ellis said. “Personally, I just want to thank you for always being there. We’ve been watching you from afar, seeing all of the great things you’re doing and being a wonderful ambassador for the state of Louisiana.”
Ellis also thanked the Miss Louisiana Organization for “making Monroe home.”
“We’re going to continue to be a great partner for you in any way we need to to keep you here,” Ellis said. “This is one of the largest charitable organizations when it comes to scholarships for young ladies. Each and every one of these ladies is an ambassador of their hometown. They are ambassadors for what their charity is and what they give back to.”
Ellis said this notion is especially true for the Fleur de Lis Princess Program, a mentoring program for girls ages 5 to 10.
“For the 59th year we want to welcome you back to the city of Monroe,” Ellis said. “We’re here for you and we're your biggest fans, too. We’re going to be sitting in the audience cheering you guys on.”
Billy Justice, Director of Marketing for Vantage Health Plan, said the company’s partnership with the Miss Louisiana Organization has been a great one.
“This has been a great partnership for Vantage Health Plan, obviously to help these young ladies not only to showcase their talents but to raise scholarship money,” Justice said. “For us to be a part of that has been really exciting for us and definitely a win-win.”
Justice pointed to the events previous winners have attended.
“We will have you at many events that we hope you will find entertaining and fun,” Justice said. “So be ready.”
The 2022 Miss Louisiana will also become the wellness spokesman for Vantage Health Plan, according to Justice.
“You’ll spend some time in the green room making commercials so if you like to stand in front of the camera you’ll have some fun doing that,” Justice said.
Justice said he and everyone from Vantage Health Plan is excited to be a part of this competition.
“On behalf of our 1,300 employees in Monroe we’re excited for this, and we wish all of you ladies luck,” Justice said.
The 2022 Miss Louisiana Competition will be held at the Monroe Civic Center’s WL “Jack” Howard Theater from June 16-June 18, starting at 7:30 p.m. each night.
Preliminary competition will be held on Thursday and Friday evening and the live statewide telecast will be held on Saturday.
