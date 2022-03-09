West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell will serve another four-year term beginning July 1 after the state declared her sole opponent was disqualified from the mayor’s race.
In January, local businessman Don Nance qualified as a mayoral candidate, but a lawsuit filed at Fourth Judicial District Court challenged his eligibility. Specifically, Michael Sellar, of West Monroe, sued Nance, arguing he failed to claim homestead exemption on a home inside the city of West Monroe or maintain a residence there.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Alvin Sharp issued a judgment to disqualify Nance in February. The Second Circuit Court of Appeal also ruled that Nance failed to meet the one-year residency requirement to be listed on the ballot as a mayoral candidate.
“This disqualification cancels the race,” stated the Secretary of State’s office in response to an inquiry by The Ouachita Citizen. “Staci Albritton Mitchell is elected unopposed.
Mitchell, who was first elected mayor in 2018, told The Ouachita Citizen earlier this week she was thankful for citizens’ support. Mitchell explained that she has been campaigning—even while there was litigation in state court concerning her opponent—and was thankful to learn of wide support from residents.
“I’m just very thankful for the support of the citizens of West Monroe not only for these four years but for the new term as well,” Mitchell said.
In recent months, Mitchell has touted a number of projects, including the construction of a sports complex near the Ike Hamilton Expo Center costing up to $18 million and updates to old sewer infrastructure.
Mitchell previously unveiled plans for a marina with a possible amphitheater, a fishing dock, green spaces and businesses in the downtown area as well as a “mid city connector.” The mid city connector represents a major project involving the construction of a system of sidewalks connecting Kiroli Park and Lazarre Park via Trenton Street.
“I’m looking forward to the next four years and continuing with these projects,” Mitchell said.
