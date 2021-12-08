West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell says she plans to stand for re-election in the spring in the hopes of serving a second term.
Elections for mayor and the West Monroe Board of Aldermen will be held on March 26, 2022.
In light of a recent settlement with the U.S. Justice Department, three aldermen will be elected from single-member districts while two will be elected at large. Previously, all five aldermen were elected at large.
Qualifying for the March 26 primary election will run from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28.
In an interview with The Ouachita Citizen on Tuesday, Mitchell referred to a handful of major multi-year projects she says she wants to continue developing, including an $18-million indoor sports complex near the Ike Hamilton Expo Center as well as improvements to the city’s sewer infrastructure.
“We’re excited for the indoor sports complex as a catalyst for more development on that property,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got such momentum. The momentum is here.”
One of Mitchell’s first undertakings after taking office in 2018 was spearheading the creation of an economic development district levying a sales tax on restaurants and other businesses near the Ike. The district now generates some $1 million each year.
“And those revenues must be spent inside the district, like the indoor sports complex,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell is a Republican. She was sworn in to office in 2018, after securing 60 percent of the vote in a mayoral election against then-incumbent Mayor Dave Norris.
“Obviously, we’re going to keep working on improving our infrastructure,” Mitchell said.
“In his last years in office, Mayor Norris did a lot of work improving the city’s water infrastructure, drilling wells and installing carbon filters. I’ve really tried to focus on our sewer infrastructure.”
The city learned last week it will receive $1.8 million through the 2021 Water Sector Commission program to begin a complete rehabilitation of the Drago Street Sewer Lift Station, which services one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods.
“We already had $230,000 through capital outlay, which means we’ll have $2 million for that project,” Mitchell said.
Earlier this year, Mitchell unveiled plans for a marina with a possible amphitheater, a fishing dock, green spaces and businesses in the downtown area as well as a “mid city connector.” The mid city connector represents a major project involving the construction of a system of sidewalks connecting Kiroli Park and Lazarre Park via Trenton Street.
Mitchell said the community has voiced strong support for her administration’s work.
“The community engagement appears very high, especially with things that are going on at Kiroli, things that are going on in the downtown,” she said. “I’m very thankful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.