West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell and her police hiring advisory committee are expected to interview four applicants for the job of police chief on Friday.
Last week, Mitchell and her committee members developed a list of questions for applicants, including concerns about public safety and motorists’ speeding violations in the city.
The search for a police chief started after Jeff Terrell retired from the position earlier this month.
Mitchell recently appointed West Monroe Police Maj. David May as interim police chief.
Four applicants took the police chief exam on March 9 and are now waiting to be interviewed by the advisory committee. Those applicants include West Monroe Police Capt. Charles “C.J.” Beck; Chad Michael Gremillion, with Louisiana State Police; West Monroe Police Sgt. William “Tommy” Jones; and Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center Director Jason Pleasant.
Applicant interviews are set for March 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at City Hall. Each applicant is to be interviewed individually and in alphabetical order.
The interviews may not be open to the public, depending on whether each applicant allows the interview to be conducted outside of executive session, according to Mitchell.
Once interviews are completed, Mitchell may choose to appoint an applicant for the West Monroe Board of Aldermen to consider.
“I don’t have a clear timeline to tell you,” Mitchell said.
INTERVIEW QUESTIONS
During the interviews on Friday, all applicants will be asked the same set of prepared questions and each advisory committee member will get the chance to read a question to an applicant. Interview questions are being prepared by Marcia Dickerson, with Dickerson Management and Career Consulting.
“We’re going to give you the exact wording to read so that no one’s going to put their own spin on it but that gives involvement for everybody on the hiring committee,” Dickerson said.
For example, a complaint often reported to the mayor’s office was speeding, according to Mitchell.
Other questions pertained to community involvement.
Chris Lewis, the owner of Coney Island Connection on North 7th Street, expressed concern that a police chief was visible throughout the community.
“We need a police chief who is going to be active in the community, a police chief that the community will see versus just the officers,” Lewis said.
The advisory committee approved Lewis’ question without any adjustments.
As previously reported by The Ouachita Citizen, Lewis, whom Mitchell appointed to represent local businesses, was arrested on charges including illegal use of weapons and distributing cocaine, twice in 2007 and once in 2021. Some of his criminal charges have since been expunged and other charges were dismissed by Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew.
Meanwhile, Monroe Police Lt. Sean Reddick, who serves on the advisory committee, said the West Monroe Police Department’s next chief would need the ability to communicate with employees at all levels.
“That’s going to be very important to let everybody at the lowest level know some of the things that are going on at the police department,” Reddick said.
West Monroe Police Cpl. John Allen, who serves on the advisory committee, compared communication in the police department to playing a round of the children’s game, “Telephone.” He said that by the time information gets to the lowest ranking officers, the initial message often changed.
“How does the chief make sure that what he or she wants gets down to the lowest, who’s actually going to put it into effect on the streets,” Allen asked.
Concerning public safety, Robin Johnson, who works at Glenwood Regional Medical Center and serves on the advisory committee, said safety also was a concern at her place of employment.
“We have basically no protection there,” Johnson said. “I can outrun the security guards.”
According to Allen, public safety throughout the city would better be tackled by a corporation rather than the police department.
“Their job is really to call 911 and try to get police there,” said Allen, referring to Glenwood’s security guards.
Denise Calhoun, the city’s human resources manager, suggested the proposed question be expanded to include large organizations and community events as well as local schools.
“I do think that in today’s environment that that’s important to ask,” Dickerson responded.
