West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell says residents and visitors could enjoy a marina on the Ouachita River in the city’s downtown area by summer 2022.
Mitchell unveiled her plans for a marina with a possible amphitheater, a fishing dock, green spaces and businesses during her a State of the City discussion on Tuesday. Mitchell presented drawn renderings of the proposed marina to a large crowd at the West Monroe Convention Center.
“There’s a lot of potential there,” Mitchell said.
She also announced her plans to build a “mid city connector,” a system of sidewalks that would connect both ends of the city while also installing new lighting and hiding utility poles under the ground.
“The idea is that you could start at Kiroli Park, walk or ride your bicycle to Arkansas Road, from there across North 7th Street, hang out in Highland Park, and then move on down Trenton Street to the downtown, and from downtown to Lazarre Park,” said Robbie George, the city’s consulting engineer. “It’s for biking and pedestrians.”
According to Mitchell, a new marina and a system of sidewalks six-feet and 10-feet wide were among items requested by residents during public forums held over the last two years.
Of the mid-city connector project, Mitchell said, “It addresses drainage, safety, underground utilities, lighting, sidewalks, landscaping and will truly be transformative.”
Mitchell said underground utilities could make the city’s utility infrastructure more resilient during tornadoes, hurricanes or other storms.
According to George, the “mid city connector” would be completed in phases as part of other projects, such as building trails at Highland Park or other city infrastructure improvements. Funding for the project would be obtained as part of other projects in the same project space, he said.
“It is a multi-year project,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell was elected in 2018. The city’s next mayoral election is scheduled for spring 2022.
During her remarks, Mitchell also pledged to pursue funding for the construction of a new Austin Street lift station as well as to parks and recreational areas, in addition to ongoing sewer and water infrastructure work.
Changes to Kiroli Park included improvements to the amphitheater as well as to the Raising Cane’s Dog Park such as more green spaces, erosion control and additional seating.
Projects underway now include realignment of Endom Bridge, trails through the wetland areas of Highland Park, more street striping and the acquisition of FEMA properties to alleviate future flooding.
All these projects and improvements as well as her plans to build a new indoor sports complex were part of a strategy to attract people who work remotely and choose their homes based on the quality of life available in that area, according to Mitchell.
Rick Guillot, with Origin Bank, who introduced Mitchell on Tuesday, characterized the mayor as someone who would roll up her sleeves to complete work.
“There are talkers and doers,” Guillot said. “She is a doer.”
