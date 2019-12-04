Marie Brown, an outspoken activist in Monroe, says she plans to become a candidate for the office of mayor.
“This is my first time running for public office and I am prepared to bring positive change and growth to Monroe,” Brown said.
“I believe that now is a better time than ever to bring new faces, new initiatives, progressive thinking, and community action to our city government.”
Other candidates for mayor at this time include North Monroe businessman Friday Ellis and Mayor Jamie Mayo, who is expected to seek re-election.
Brown said she would campaign on pledges to bring jobs, improve economic development, reduce crime and extend the hours of public transportation among other issues.
“As a citizen, I consider myself very fortunate to live and work in this great city, but I am saddened by the amount of division between our politicians and our citizens,” Brown said. “It’s going to take all of us, both citizens and politicians working together towards a better city.”
She also said the city’s aging infrastructure needed attention, like storm water system and roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.