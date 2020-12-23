The city of Monroe recently hired three people to oversee three programs and divisions in the city’s Community Affairs department, including its golf program and community centers.
Don Walters was hired as the city’s director of golf. Patience A. Talley was hired as the city’s director of community centers and programs. And D. Ray Wright was hired as director of parks and beautification.
The city announced the new hires in conjunction with a reorganization of the city’s parks and recreation department under Mayor Friday Ellis. Talley and Wright will be expected to re-establish sports programs for youth and adults, according to Ellis’ office.
COMMUNITY CENTERS
As director of community centers and programs, Talley will be tasked with overseeing the city’s seven community centers and revising the policies regarding their use.
“We look forward to seeing the fresh new ideas Patience will bring to our Community Centers to enhance the quality of life in Monroe,” Seegers said. “Her energy will certainly work to our advantage in serving our community.”
Most recently, Talley served as Coordinator of Student Life and Spirit Groups and Facility Manager at the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
“l’m excited to serve in this role which will provide community services and improve the quality of life for the people in the City of Monroe,” said Talley.
Talley is a Monroe native and a recent graduate of ULM with a Master of Science in Exercise Science, Sports Management.
Her official start date with the city was Dec. 14.
GOLF
As director of golf, Walters’ responsibilities include the operation of the city’s two golf courses: Chennault Park Golf Course and Johnny Myers Memorial Golf Course (formerly known as Muny).
He has experience operating golf facilities, most recently at Black Bear in Delhi. Before that, Walters operated Calvert Crossing in Calhoun and other courses in Florida.
“We are pleased to have someone of his expertise and look forward to much improved courses under his leadership,” Seegers said. “Don brings to the city a unique leadership style that will reestablish our courses as premier facilities in North Louisiana and he will help develop future generations of golfers.”
PARKS AND
BEAUTIFICATION
Wright, a Monroe native, will be responsible for overseeing upgrades and improvements to the city’s parks and ballfields as well as directing parks’ ground crews in their work.
“His astute analytical skills and strategic thinking makes him an aggressive agent of change,” Seegers said. “Additionally, he is a gifted trainer who inspires high performing teams.”
Wright also will serve as the leader of Keep Monroe Beautiful Organization working with community leaders to beautify our city. Most recently, Wright was with the city of West Monroe, but has management experience at Graphic Packaging, Bemis Company and Continental Carbonic.
