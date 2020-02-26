Monroe attorney Tommy Hayes announced his candidacy for Fourth Judicial District Court judge last week at a gathering with family, friends and supporters as he officially launched his campaign.
Hayes is running for the Division B seat, serving Ouachita and Morehouse Parishes, in the election to be held Nov. 3. Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Sharon Marchman, who currently serves in the Division B seat, is expected to seek re-election.
“I’m running for district judge to restore confidence in our courts, provide greater accountability to the public and ensure fair and equal justice for all citizens,” said Hayes. “Our community deserves a justice system that delivers, and a judge who fairly and evenly applies the law. I look forward to getting to know you, the voters of Ouachita and Morehouse Parishes, and I humbly ask for your support as we begin this journey.”
Thomas “Tommy” Moore Hayes IV, a Monroe native, is a third-generation attorney and partner in the firm of Hayes, Harkey, Smith and Cascio where he maintains a civil litigation practice.
Hayes, 41, chaired an Attorney Disciplinary Board Hearing Committee for six years and served as president of the 4th JDC Bar Association. He is currently the Second Vice President on the executive board of the Louisiana Association of Defense Counsel. In working with the Louisiana Bar Foundation, he has served as the chairman for the Northeast Louisiana Community Partnership Panel since 2017.
Hayes graduated from LSU’s Paul M. Hebert School of Law and later worked for the New Orleans firm of Porteous, Hainkel and Johnson L.L.P. as an associate. He is a graduate of St. Frederick High School.
Hayes and his wife, Meredith, have been married since 2003, and have three boys, Thomas (age 11), Charlie (age 9) and Weston (age 5). The family is actively involved with Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, where Hayes serves as an usher and lector.
Outside of work, Hayes stays busy with his children’s sports activities, serving as their volunteer coach in baseball, soccer, basketball and tennis. He is a lifelong tennis player and outdoorsman, and says he enjoys hunting and fishing in his spare time.
