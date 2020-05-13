The city of Monroe was recently awarded $436,363 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help locals with business and housing needs.
Under the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, Monroe is an entitlement community, meaning the city can develop its own programs and funding priorities.
Mayor Jamie Mayo and Ellen Hill, director of the city's Planning and Urban Development department, announced the award on Monday during a news conference at the city's Public Safety Center.
According to Mayo, the city would award the funds to locals through a small business enterprise loan/grant program, rental assistance, and mortgage payment assistance programs.
“I have to stress there are limitations on what we can do with these funds,” Hill said.
Businesses that have already taken advantage of the Paycheck Protection Plan will not be eligible for assistance through the CARES Act Community Development Fund, according to Hill.
Mayo described as a boost to the city's CDBG program.
“Our CDBG funds have gone down over the years,” Mayo said.
Small businesses, homeowners, and renters interested in applying for the funding from one of the programs, can complete a pre-application screening form found on the city's website.
The loan or grant opportunities are listed below:
Small Business Enterprise Loans - for businesses that employ low to moderately low–income employees. Small Businesses can apply for up to $15,000.00 as a forgivable loan. Allowable expenses include payroll & operational costs.
Mortgage and Rental Assistance –homeowners or renters can apply to receive assistance with mortgage, rent, or utility payments. Support cannot exceed three (3) months. Funding availability will be determined on a case by case basis.
Rental Rehabilitation - landlords can apply for up to $25,000 to address code violations, lead-based paint issues, accommodate persons with disabilities, and other housing-related problems that have deteriorated the property.
Non-Profit Agency Assistance for COVID19 related needs - such as PPE equipment or providing services to prevent the spread of COVID.
