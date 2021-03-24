A Monroe businessman says the arm of the state Supreme Court that is responsible for investigating complaints of misconduct against judges mistakenly sent him a document that disclosed attempts to conceal a judge’s unethical behavior from the public.
Specifically, the state Judiciary Commission—a judicial disciplinary agency that answers to the Supreme Court—inadvertently provided Larry Culp, a Monroe developer, with a copy of the second page of a warning letter to Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Alvin Sharp, of Monroe.
In his original complaint to the Judiciary Commission in 2018, Culp claimed Sharp violated his right to access court records in a civil lawsuit because the judge previously sealed a document without allowing Culp or any other parties in the litigation to view what was inside the sealed envelope.
The Judiciary Commission responded to Culp’s complaint in April 2019 with a letter informing him they found no evidence of wrongdoing on Sharp’s part. According to Culp, the Judiciary Commission also sent him, with their letter, an extra page—the second page of a letter reproving Sharp for refusing to let Culp see the sealed document and causing confusion in the case.
That second page showed the Judiciary Commission knew Sharp did exactly what he accused the judge of doing, Culp told The Ouachita Citizen last week.
“Their own letter says the judge did everything I said he did, but they tell me they didn’t find anything,” Culp said. “They looked silly.”
Culp said he mailed copies of the Judiciary Commission correspondence to the Supreme Court as well as a March 4 letter addressed to the state high court, objecting to the lack of transparency in the state’s judicial disciplinary process.
According to Culp, the Judiciary Commission’s letter to Sharp showed the agency was aware that Sharp “denied me the most basic legal right to access court records.”
“Only by inadvertent error, if not, divine intervention, does the public now know the means by which the Judiciary Commission ‘handles’ and covers up reported violation[s] of judicial ethics,” stated Culp’s letter.
Culp’s Judiciary Commission complaint against Sharp stemmed from Larry Culp v. George Walker, a 2016 lawsuit he filed against a local water well service company. In the lawsuit, Culp claimed the company failed to perform work on a water well at his home while still charging him more than $11,000.
Culp and his attorney, Sedric Banks, of Monroe, sought to recuse Sharp from presiding over Culp v. Walker as well as two other cases. Banks argued Sharp and other district court judges exhibited bias against him because he previously represented two other clients who sued district court officials, alleging corruption and misconduct at the court.
Banks represents Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III, who sued law clerk Allyson Campbell in 2015 for concealing or destroying court documents the businessman filed in a separate lawsuit involving an environmental remediation company. Palowsky later amended his 2015 lawsuit to add five Fourth Judicial District Court judges as defendants: Fred Amman, Wilson Rambo, Carl Sharp, Stephens Winters and retired Judge Ben Jones, who serves as the district court’s administrator. Amman and Carl Sharp have since retired from the bench. According to Palowsky, the judges conspired to conceal Campbell’s activities from becoming known to Palowsky and the public. That lawsuit is ongoing.
Meanwhile, Banks also represented Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Sharon Marchman in her lawsuit in U.S. District Court against a host of defendants, including Campbell, the five judges and others. Marchman’s lawsuit included a number of similar allegations to the Palowsky lawsuit, though her lawsuit was ultimately thrown out.
Concerning the sealed document in Culp v. Walker, Culp and Banks ultimately gained access to the envelope and discovered it was a duplicate copy of a pleading previously filed by Banks. That did not change the fact that Sharp refused to let them see the document, even when attorneys for the defendants agreed the contents of the envelope should be disclosed to everyone, according to Banks and Culp.
“Alvin Sharp put a sealed document in the court record and wouldn’t let us look at it, and Sedric went down there to the court and saw it was face up one time, and later it was face down and you could see it had been tampered with,” Culp said. “We saw the contents two years later. It was a duplicate copy of Sedric’s pleading, but we don’t think that’s what was in it, originally. So I filed a complaint, and their letter to me shows they know Sharp did exactly what I said he did.”
In Culp v. Walker and Culp’s two other lawsuits, Banks sought Sharp’s recusal. In late 2018, Banks questioned the judge under oath in a hearing presided over by an ad hoc, or special purpose, judge. After the hearing, the ad hoc judge ruled there was no reason to disqualify Sharp as the judge in Culp’s cases.
Though Sharp survived the attempt to disqualify him from Culp’s cases in 2018, there was little to no movement in the case until January 2020 when the court signed an order stating its intent to ask the Supreme Court to appoint a new ad hoc judge to take over Culp v. Walker for Sharp.
Since January 2020, the Supreme Court has not appointed an ad hoc judge in Culp v. Walker.
In its April 10, 2019 letter to Culp, the Judiciary Commission stated it found no violation of ethics rules pertaining to Culp’s complaint that Sharp restricted his access to court records.
“The Commission looked carefully at your complaint and the ethics rules that apply, including the Code of Judicial Conduct and the Louisiana Constitution,” stated the Judiciary Commission’s letter. “Following a review of this matter, the Commission found no violation of any ethics rule by Judge Sharp but took appropriate action and then closed the file.”
Judiciary Commission legal counsel Kelly Legier signed the letter to Culp.
Meanwhile, the second page of the Judiciary Commission’s letter to Sharp appeared to challenge Sharp’s decision refusing Culp the opportunity to access court records, referring to the sealed document. Sharp should have given parties an opportunity to speak before sealing the document, according to the Judiciary Commission.
“Your actions appeared to unnecessarily cause confusion, suspicion by Mr. Culp and Mr. Banks, and added time and expense in seeking to unseal the document,” stated the Judiciary Commission’s letter.
Legier — the Judiciary Commission’s legal counsel who wrote the letter to Culp — also wrote the letter to Sharp.
Culp’s March 4 letter to the Supreme Court incorrectly quoted the Judiciary Commission’s letter to Sharp as finding the judge “violated” his constitutional right to access court records. Instead, the Judiciary Commission appeared to have informed Sharp it found no reason for Sharp to have denied Culp access to the record.
The Judiciary Commission’s letter to Sharp concluded by characterizing its finding as a “reminder.”
“Although a judge’s legal error will not be regarded as judicial misconduct in many instances, a legal error could constitute an ethical violation if the judge’s ruling or action is made contrary to clear and determined law about which there is no confusion or question as to its interpretation, and the legal error is either egregious (involving the denial of basic legal rights), made in bad faith, or made as part of a pattern or practice of legal error,” stated the Judiciary Commission’s letter to Sharp.
“This reminder is in keeping with the Commission’s goal of assisting judicial officers in avoiding conduct or practices that may give rise to future violations,” Legier added in the letter.
Copies of the Judiciary Commission correspondence as well as Culp’s letter to the Judiciary Commission can be found online at ouachitacitizen.com
Last week, Culp said going public with his letter to the Supreme Court as well as disclosing his correspondence from the Judiciary Commission put him at risk of the Supreme Court taking legal action against him. The Judiciary Commission routinely admonishes individuals who file complaints against judges with the commission to remain silent about their complaints.
For example, in the Judiciary Commission’s April 2019 letter to Culp, the agency cited the Supreme Court’s rules to remind Culp that “all proceedings before the Judiciary Commission are confidential.”
“Although this rule does not allow you to disclose to anyone the fact that you filed a complaint with the Commission or the action taken on the complaint, you may disclose and discuss the underlying events that led you to file a complaint,” stated the Judiciary Commission’s letter to Culp.
If the Supreme Court sought to penalize him, it would be nothing less than a violation of his First Amendment right to free speech, according to Culp.
“We don’t need our court system threatening us and our constitutional right to free speech,” Culp said. “When you talk to Judiciary Commission, they basically tell you that you can’t talk about anything or they’ll put you in jail. If they put me in jail, that’d probably make Fox News by the time the sun went down.”
Culp told The Ouachita Citizen that he decided to send the Judiciary Commission correspondence and letter to the Supreme Court after the Judiciary Commission began investigating him last month.
According to Culp, Judiciary Commission special counsel Michael Bewers issued a subpoena to Culp and his wife, Tracey, for them to testify in an investigation of a complaint allegedly filed with the Supreme Court by Campbell, the law clerk who is being sued by Palowsky.
According to Culp, Campbell filed a complaint accusing him and his wife of bribing Marchman because they made a contribution to her campaign when she was a candidate for a seat on the Second Circuit Court of Appeal. Around the time Culp and his wife contributed to Marchman’s campaign, Marchman was issued a subpoena to testify in one of his lawsuits.
“Allyson made a complaint that Tracey and I bribed Marchman,” Culp said. “She wasn’t even a judge in my case. I didn’t even know Sedric had asked her to testify as a witness in our case.”
According to Culp, Bewers interviewed him and his wife on Feb. 24, and they were able to provide documentation clearing up the allegations. Culp told The Ouachita Citizen he was surprised that neither Bewers nor the Judiciary Commission did any research before issuing subpoenas to testify in the Marchman complaint.
“The record shows neither the complaint nor the complainant was properly screened, prior to the Commission, Mr. [Bewers] (and others) deciding to investigate me and my wife for bribing a juvenile court judge,” stated Culp’s letter. “Ms. Campbell claimed our campaign contribution made during a contested election was to ‘bribe’ the judge (who we have supported in every election she has ever had) in return for her waiving formal requirement of a hearing under (Code of Evidence Article) 519, and voluntarily agreeing to appear pursuant to subpoena and testify under oath at a hearing to recuse Fourth [Judicial] District judges for covering up case fixing, malfeasance and misprision involving law clerk Allyson Campbell.”
In parts of his March 4 letter to the Supreme Court, Culp appeared to allege a conspiracy by Bewers and the Judiciary Commission to conceal or at least ignore widely published allegations in the Palowsky litigation concerning suspected corruption among Fourth Judicial District Court officials.
For example, Culp said Bewers “pretended not to know” that Marchman was a key witness in Palowsky’s lawsuit against Campbell and the judges. Marchman was recently issued a subpoena to appear for a deposition in Palowsky’s lawsuit against Campbell and the five judges.
“Mr. [Bewers] further advised he had never heard of the lawsuit filed by my attorney against the law clerk Allyson Campbell and four Fourth [Judicial] District [Court] judges, including Judge Carl V. Sharp, brother of Judge Alvin Sharp subject of my motion to recuse,” stated Culp’s letter.
Carl Sharp retired from the bench in 2018.
“The Commission knew Judge Alvin Sharp’s error was not inadvertent and was committed in bad faith to retaliate for exposing judicial misconduct in the Fourth [Judicial] District Court, where, according to Chief Judge Robert Johnson, ‘’...if you sue one judge, you sue all...’”
During his recorded interview with Bewers on Feb. 24, Culp said he provided Bewers with a copy of the second page of the Judiciary Commission’s letter to Sharp as evidence of a “cover up.”
“I gave Mr. Bewers a copy of the Judiciary Commission’s letter to Judge Sharp, but Mr. Bewers wouldn’t read it in the record,” Culp said. “In this day and time, we need full transparency from all agencies and judges, too. So I had no other choice, since Mr. Bewers refused to report the wrongdoing, but to do what I did today: I sent this letter to all seven justices of the state Supreme Court.”
In the original Culp v. Walker lawsuit from 2016, Culp sued Walker and his company Walker H2O Well Service, disputing Walker’s claim that Culp owed the well service company more than $11,000 with interest.
“On or about August 10, 2015, after defendant held himself out as a licensed contractor to work on water wells, defendant began work connecting plaintiff’s water well to plaintiff’s home by installing pump, pipe, wiring, etc. Such work was completed in one day. Two days after defendant completed the work, pipes began leaking in the well house. On or about August 26-28, 2015, pipes began leaking outside the well house due to defective valve.”
Despite Walker’s pledge to make repairs, problems continued, according to Culp’s lawsuit.
“On September 11, 2015, the well stopped working, altogether leaving plaintiff’s family without water,” stated Culp’s lawsuit.
Walker reportedly repaired the well and demanded immediate payment. After Culp refused to make payment until he was sure the well was working and could review an itemized invoice, he returned home to find the pipe, pump and wiring had been pulled from the well and thrown in his yard, his lawsuit stated. Culp claimed he had to find someone else to repair the well so his family, which at the time included a five-month-old infant, could have water service.
EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this news report misspelled the name of Larry Culp's wife, Tracey. The Ouachita Citizen regrets the error.
