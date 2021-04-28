The Second Circuit Court of Appeal recently reversed a ruling by Monroe City Court Judge Jeff Joyce affirming a “manifestly erroneous” eviction that forced a woman and her children to vacate their home.
Cary Gix and her two minor children lived in a housing facility managed by the Fort Miro Subdivision Partnership through the Section 8 Housing Program.
Under Section 8, a qualified tenant pays a portion of the monthly rent while the housing agency covers the remainder of the rent.
In September 2019, Gix failed to make her monthly rental payment but received no notice of eviction. In October 2019, Gix paid rent for September as well as a $50 late fee, but Fort Miro refused to accept her payment.
Fort Miro took no action after Gix’s delinquency in September.
“It is not clear from the record what amount Ft. Miro accepted that month from the Housing Authority for the benefit of Gix, or, whether, as Gix asserts, the apartment failed inspection, which may have impacted the eligibility of Ft. Miro to receive those payments,” stated the Second Circuit opinion.
Second Circuit Judge Jeff Thompson penned the April 14 opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel including judges Shonda Stone and Jeff Robinson.
“Ft. Miro steadfastly demanded that before it would accept September rent payment from Gix, she must pay an additional $215 fee for attorney fees and court costs for an eviction proceeding, a proceeding which Ft. Miro had neither instituted nor pursued at the time,” stated the Second Circuit opinion. “When Gix attempted to pay rent for October, and again also tendered her September rent and late fee, Ft. Miro refused to accept it.”
At that time, Fort Miro initiated eviction efforts and “triggered a series of insurmountable financial obstacles” for Gix, according to the Second Circuit.
“The record offers no supporting testimony or evidence to support Ft. Miro’s demand of $1,092 for rent, exclusive of fees, for October 2019, when in reality Gix only had a monthly rental obligation for the month of October 2019, of $332 under the Section 8 Housing program,” stated the Second Circuit’s ruling.
“There was never any prior notice from Ft. Miro of its intent to begin to strictly enforce the terms of the lease and deviate from the established pattern of behavior.”
At trial in City Court, Joyce issued a judgment upholding Gix’s eviction. She and her children moved out that December.
Fort Miro did not participate in the appeal of Joyce’s ruling and filed no pleadings.
The Second Circuit ultimately ruled the notice of eviction was improper and that Gix acted according to the lease.
“Considering the foregoing, the judgment of the lower court granting the eviction was manifestly erroneous and is hereby reversed,” stated the Second Circuit’s ruling.
Costs of the appeal were assessed to Fort Miro.
