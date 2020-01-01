A former deputy marshal at the Monroe City Marshal’s office says Marshal Wince Highshaw Jr. sexually harassed her and treated her unfairly because of her sex.
Skylar Singleton, a deputy marshal from February 2016 to January 2018, filed a charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or EEOC, in April 2018 and sued Highshaw in July 2018. She filed her lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.
A trial in the matter is currently scheduled for August, and pre-trial deadlines begin this month.
According to her lawsuit, Singleton claimed she had a satisfactory work record without any verbal or written reprimands. Highshaw fired her when she resisted the hostile work environment and his sexual harassment, she claimed.
Among her other claims, Singleton detailed two instances of alleged sexual harassment.
“On one instance, shortly after being hired, Highshaw commented on her bra size, remarking that it looked small,” stated Singleton’s complaint. “On another occasion, around July, 2017, former co-worker, Heather Turner, remarked how she and (Singleton) worked out together. Marshal Highshaw replied that (Singleton) could come to his house to work out at around 4:00 a.m. and that (Singleton) would be welcomed to bathe at his house afterward.”
“Both of these episodes disturbed and upset (Singleton), who refrained from complaining out of fear of losing her job,” she added.
Singleton also claimed she was the target of unfair treatment because she was a woman.
“(Singleton) and other female employees were requested to decorate for an annual Thanksgiving luncheon,” stated Singleton’s complaint. “No male employee was asked to decorate. All employees were required to contribute $200.00 to this luncheon. When (Singleton) was unable to meet that requirement, she was told she would not be allowed to attend and would not be given the ostensible ‘honor’ of even decorating for the event. Shortly after, January 3, 2018, (Singleton) was fired.
Singleton is represented by Trey Magee, an attorney with the Monroe law firm Newman, Oliveaux & Magee.
In response to Singleton’s lawsuit, Highshaw contended Singleton was fired because of other factors not mentioned by the plaintiff. He denied the allegations of discriminating and retaliating against Singleton.
“Defendant denies that it harassed, discriminated against or retaliated against Plaintiff in any fashion,” stated Highshaw’s answer to the complaint.
Michael “Mickey” DuBos, an attorney with the Monroe law firm Breithaupt, DuBos & Wolleson, is representing Highshaw.
Magee and DuBos did not respond to The Ouachita Citizen’s inquiry by press time Monday night.
