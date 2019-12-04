The Monroe City School Board voted to hire a Monroe architectural firm to design re-roofing projects at three city schools that could cost some $1.3 million.
The School Board agreed during its Dec. 3 meeting to hire Architect Alliance Group of Monroe for the work.
The company’s officers include Robert Ellis and Brian McGuire, both of Monroe, according to state business records.
The three schools needing new roofs include Carroll High School, Wossman High School and Berg Jones Elementary School.
“We already looked at the roofs, they need work,” said Superintendent Brent Vidrine.
Vidrine said the roofs at the three schools were about 30-years-old.
The School Board expects to open bids in January or February, he said.
In other business, the School Board unanimously approved a new per diem for Monroe City Schools’ bus drivers. The change would allow bus drivers to be reimbursed for out-of-town expenses at the same rate as classroom teachers, according to School Board member Brandon “B.J.” Johnson.
“We have made that step to put them on the same level,” Johnson said.
Meanwhile, Johnson said he hopes the school system would conduct a “needs assessment” of all the schools on the southern side of the Monroe.
“I would like to see a needs assessment on all our southside schools, or better yet, all our elementary schools,” Johnson said.
“I think that’s a start. Something has got to be done. I’m not going to sit here as a board member and not do anything.”
On another front, School Board President Bill Willson said he would not seek election to board president or board vice president in 2020.
“I appreciate the overall positive atmosphere we have provided,” Willson said. “I have seen a dramatic increase in morale over the last few years.”
Willson attributed the positive morale to the School Board’s collegiality and earnest collaboration.
