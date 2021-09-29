The Monroe City School Board is expected to discuss a proposal to provide more sick days to school employees who must remain home from work because of exposure to COVID-19.
Recently, school systems across the state have included additional sick days in their employee policies in light of other policies requiring students and staff to quarantine themselves while enduring COVID-19.
During the School Board’s Sept. 14 meeting, School Board member Rick Saulsberry proposed the idea, arguing the board should reconsider its policies.
“It’s not fair that, during COVID, kids are exposed and they only have to be out 24 hours, whereas the bus driver has to be out for 10 days,” Saulsberry said.
School Board President Daryll Berry told Superintendent Brent Vidrine that “we need to come up with a better system so our employees are not penalized.”
According to Vidrine, the mandate to vaccinate employees was one such solution.
“We would fall under that mandate that if you do not have the vaccine, you will be tested twice a week or whatever the requirements are,” Vidrine said.
School Board member Jennifer Haneline asked whether the School Board’s policy committee could consider developing a policy for sick days.
“I know the parish school system just added 10 COVID days, Haneline said.
According to School Board member Brandon “B.J.” Johnson, he was originally opposed to resuming in-person school days but had changed his once he saw what a “good job” teachers were doing with their students.
“I’m glad we are there,” Johnson said. “I will definitely support that, Mr. Saulsberry.”
On another front, the School Board agreed to retain North Delta Regional Planning to use data from the 2020 Census to develop redraw the school system’s districts’ boundaries, otherwise known as redistricting.
A consultant planner with North Delta Regional Planning informed the School Board the 2020 Census showed a deviation in population numbers beyond 30 percent. Such a deviation would require redistricting under federal laws.
“My district does not line up with the numbers I have,” Haneline said. “Where did you get this data? That’s 4,000 less than what I have.”
Haneline was told the data was derived from the 2020 Census.
“They moved from your district to my district,” said School Board member Bill Willson, laughing.
